The crucial point - no matter how repugnant it might be that Russia has forced convicts to fight - is that Ukraine's forces are on the defensive. The mercenary armies may be loosing heavily, but Putin doesn't care about their lives and they're slowly succeeding. Kyiv begrudgingly admitted loosing ground after Moscow showed pictorial proof it has wrested the town from the defenders. The ebb and flow of the current conflict is revealing the invaders can win pitched battles and, as the front congeals and bogs down into struggles for towns nobody's ever heard of, Russia is becoming stronger. How can Zelenskyy continue convincing Ukrainians that it's worth dying to hold this farm, that village, another hill. At some point the defenders will just want the war to end - particularly as it becomes obvious this war is no longer an existential struggle.