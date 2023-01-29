ACT Police are asking the public to help locate missing 15-year-old boy, Stanley Doolan-Coombs.
Stanley was last seen at his place of residence in Franklin on the January 20 and has not been seen or heard from since then.
He is described as being about 157cm (5'2") tall, with shaved dark hair and a "rats tail", brown eyes, and of a slim build. He was wearing a red jumper when he was last seen.
Police hold concerns for Stanley's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Stanley is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7333594.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.