A bus timetable which reduces the overall number of services in Canberra and how often they run to accommodate light rail construction work will begin operation on Monday.
A temporary bus interchange constructed from shipping containers at Woden will also open, after the old interchange shut after the last service on Sunday to make way for a new Canberra Institute of Technology campus.
The new bus network includes adjustments to school services, layovers and timing to account for updated stops and disruptions into the city centre as a result of light rail related infrastructure work.
The timetable reduces the number of services on some suburban routes by up to 10 runs on weekdays and makes cuts to some late-night services. Light rail services will continue at the same frequency.
Transport Minister Chris Steel has said the government would continue to prioritise reliability over service frequency. The new timetable has been criticised by the Greens, the Canberra Liberals and public transport advocates.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Rapid routes will continue to run at least at 15-minute frequency in during the day and run every 30 minutes after 7pm.
Local routes will run at least every 30 minutes in peak times, with services to continue at least every hour in off-peak periods.
The temporary Woden interchange is between Matilda Street and Bowes Street, next to the old interchange.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.