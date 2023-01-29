The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Olympic medallist Nicola Olyslagers spreads message of hope after ACT Championships victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 29 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicola Olyslagers clears the bar in Saturday's ACT Championships victory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Nicola Olyslagers travelled to Canberra this weekend with plenty on her mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.