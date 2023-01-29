Nicola Olyslagers travelled to Canberra this weekend with plenty on her mind.
The ACT Championships was the high jumper's first competition of the year and after a challenging 2022, she was determined to start her season on the right foot.
But Olyslagers was focused on more than victory, the Olympic silver medallist determined to leave a lasting, positive impression on those in attendance.
The results outline she achieved her first goal. The look on her fans' faces suggest she achieved the second.
Olyslagers secured a victory with a clearance of 1.98 metres, her best performance since September 2021. With the competition wrapped up, the 26-year-old raised the bar to 2.03m in a bid to eclipse her own Australian record. It was not to be, but she still walked away with a smile on her face.
"I want to be the integrous and performing as if I'm in an Olympic final or I'm at the ACT Championships," Olyslagers said.
"I want to produce the same performance and that's why I'm quite structured with everything I do.
"Regardless of a fan seeing me in a stadium or here, the authenticity of 'she's just the same', I worked hard in trying to do that today."
The competition over, Olyslagers spent the afternoon interacting with her fans, discussing her faith and spreading a message of hope.
One youngster was brought to tears during a conversation with her hero, having travelled from Goulburn just to watch the Olympian compete.
While such moments have becoming a regular occurrence since winning a silver medal in Tokyo, the athlete is still struck by the support she receives around the country.
"I want to use this platform to bring hope to people," Olyslagers said. "I believe god gave me a gift and I want to use it. I don't know how long I'm going to be in this sport, I hope for a long time, but if I've only got this time, I want to make the most of it."
Olyslagers' victory came as Jacob Despard completed the sprint double, taking out Sunday's 200m final.
The win kicked off a bumper year for Olyslagers, with the athlete to contest the groundbreaking Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne next month.
Australian teammate and current world champion Eleanor Patterson is likely to also line up at the World Athletics Continental Gold competition, the first to be held in Australia.
From there, Olyslagers will set her sights on the 2023 World Championships.
The 26-year-old is determined to reach new heights this year, however she recognises the season is a stepping stone to her primary target, the 2024 Olympics.
Having had a taste of the Olympic atmosphere in Tokyo, Olyslagers is determined to return to the arena and turn silver into gold.
"There was something about the Olympics," she said. "It makes me want to be prepared for it. In the back of my mind, I'm training for that moment next year."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
