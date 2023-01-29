The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Cricket ACT officials find silver lining despite Australian Twenty20 washout at Manuka Oval

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Lanning still managed to find some positives from Sunday's washout at Manuka Oval. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's stars may not have taken to the field on Sunday but Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton is confident they still managed to inspire the next generation of girls to follow in their footsteps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.