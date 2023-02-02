The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
What's on

Upcoming literary events include Geoff's Poetry at Smith's and meet the author

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Events

Poet Paul Kane. Picture supplied

February 6: Geoff's Poetry at Smith's at 7pm features Paul Kane, an American poet who lives part of the year in Castlemaine, Victoria, and Canberran Moya Pacey, whose most recent work is Doggerland. Tickets $5/$10, bookings via smithsalternative.com.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.