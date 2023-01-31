4 Dogfight: This is the last weekend of performances for Dramatic Productions' presentation of the musical, by the writers of Dear Evan Hansen. In 1963, a group of marines about to be shipped out to Vietnam go out on the town for one last night and decide to hold a "dogfight" - a bet to find the ugliest date. Eddie Birdlace invites a young woman, Rose, but as he gets to know her he begins to have misgivings. Gunghalin College Theatre, Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 8pm and Saturday at 2pm. See: stagecenta.com.