1 David Sedaris: Following the success of his new best-selling book Happy-Go-Lucky, critically acclaimed author and humourist David Sedaris will visit Canberra as part of his 2023 Australian tour for an evening filled with storytelling, observations, unpublished tales, audience Q&As and book signings. He has penned many collections of personal essays including Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls. Sedaris will be at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, February 5 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 M. Ward: Hailing from Portland, Oregon, prolific singer-songwriter and guitarist M. Ward is celebrating 20 years since the release of his critically acclaimed album Transfiguration of Vincent. Released in 2003, Transfiguration of Vincent was Matthew Ward aka M. Ward's third album - an infusion of folk and blues, dripping with deft guitar picking and bar room piano. Inspired by John Fahey's 1965 album The Transfiguration of Blind Joe Death, this album of gritty stories and melody-drenched music is a tribute to Ward's close friend Vincent O'Brien. The performance is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday, February 3 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
READ MORE:
3 Cosentino: Australia's International Magician of the Year, Cosentino, celebrates 10 years with his new 90-minute live show Decennium, the greatest hits tour. He will perform his most death-defying escapes, his greatest ever mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic. The show is on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, February 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
4 Dogfight: This is the last weekend of performances for Dramatic Productions' presentation of the musical, by the writers of Dear Evan Hansen. In 1963, a group of marines about to be shipped out to Vietnam go out on the town for one last night and decide to hold a "dogfight" - a bet to find the ugliest date. Eddie Birdlace invites a young woman, Rose, but as he gets to know her he begins to have misgivings. Gunghalin College Theatre, Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 8pm and Saturday at 2pm. See: stagecenta.com.
5 Chinese Lantern Festival: This free, all-ages event held by the Australia China Friendship Society is on at Canberra Beijing Garden, Flynn Drive, Yarralumla on Saturday, February 4 at 6.30pm. It will feature Chinese music, dancing, martial arts, and a Lantern Parade. Bring a picnic and enjoy a family evening by the Lake. Only bottled water will be available for purchase. The event is weather dependent; please check acfs.org.au on the day.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.