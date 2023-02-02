Did you know there are 4 million Australians living with hearing loss? And this figure is predicted to increase to almost 9 million by 2050 as the population ages.
World Hearing Day is held on March 3 each year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, and to promote better ear protection and health across the world.
This year's theme 'ear and hearing care for all! Let's make it a reality' aims to highlight how people can protect their hearing and avoid long term damage.
The president of Hearing Matters Australia, Rebecca Stewart, said World Hearing Day brings to the forefront the importance of reducing barriers to inclusion and improving access to supports and services for people with hearing loss.
This event is an opportunity to remind people not only to take care of their own ears but to also better support those around us who live with hearing loss.- Rebecca Stewart
"We welcome this year's call to action for ear and hearing care for all," she said.
"This event is an opportunity to remind people not only to take care of their own ears but to also better support those around us who live with hearing loss."
Hearing loss costs the Australian economy more than $15 billion a year, and it doesn't discriminate based on age.
While it often deteriorates as people get older, it can happen at any stage of life, with one in two young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening.
You can also be at risk of noise-induced hearing loss if you regularly work in a noisy place or listen to music through headphones or attend loud concerts or fitness classes with amplified music.
Hearing loss due to noise cannot be reversed; however, it is possible to have good hearing throughout your life through ear and hearing care.
In fact, many common causes of hearing loss can be prevented. This can include turning the volume down on your devices, using well-fitted noise-canceling headphones, limiting time in noisy environments and using sound exposure alert apps.
The message is clear: take preventative action today to ensure your ongoing ear and hearing health. For further details on World Hearing Day and for tips on how to protect your hearing visit deafnessforum.org.au.
