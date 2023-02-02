The Canberra Times

Learn how to prevent deafness and hearing loss for World Hearing Day 2023

By Cassie Harrex
Updated February 3 2023 - 1:10pm, first published February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
World Hearing Day 2023 is held on March 3 each year to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, and to promote better ear protection and health across the world. Picture supplied

Did you know there are 4 million Australians living with hearing loss? And this figure is predicted to increase to almost 9 million by 2050 as the population ages.

