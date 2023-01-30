Bob Harrow lived and breathed softball his entire life.
From the moment he relocated from Canada to Canberra, the coach rebuilt Australia's national program and led the teams to significant success.
Harrow passed away in July, but Softball Australia have taken steps to ensure his legacy will live on forever.
The Bob Harrow Memorial Trophy was officially unveiled on Sunday, to be presented to the winner of the Men's Over 35 National Championships each year.
"It's very special," Bob's son Laing said. "It's a great honour and recognition of what he contributed to the sport for so many years.
"Softball was a massive part of his life. He started coaching back in Canada, moved the family down to Australia and he did so much to move this sport forward in a positive way. That's why we're now reaping some of the success at a world level."
Harrow spent much of his life advocating for softball in the ACT and working behind the scenes to ensure its growth. He helped establish the National Fastpitch Softball League in 1989 and inspired hundreds of emerging players.
The coach's crowning glory came in 2009 when he led Australia to victory at the World Championships.
Harrow's death last year served as motivation to the current side at the 2022 edition and Laing coached the team to the title.
"The Harrow name continues to be front and centre within Australian softball," Softball Australia chief executive Rosie Williams said. "Our hope is that the naming of the Bob Harrow Memorial Trophy will add to the extensive legacy and impact that Bob has, and continues to have."
The challenge now, Laing believes, is to build on the platform his father laid.
"There is a strong legacy. We need to continue to grow the game and hopefully feed off our success to keep growing our sport."
