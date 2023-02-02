The Canberra Times
Capital Life February 4, 2023: New exhibitions by Byrd and Al Munro are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Dan Maginnity [bYRD], Leafcutter, 2022. Picture supplied

Byrd: Memory Persists

The Nancy Sever Gallery presents this exhibition of recent work by Canberra mural artist Dan Maginnity [byrd]. The themes of byrd's work have grown out of his longstanding inquiry into Australia's natural environment - his works make us think about its fragility, its management and the traces of human passage through it. They are often provocations that encourage viewers to consider the impact of human activity through the lens of the natural environment. The works in Memory Persists speak to our cultural memory, our political consciousness and our habits within our built environments through his painterly prisms and rainbows so they continue to illumine the conundrums of our global present. The exhibition opens at the Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday, February 5 and ends on February 26. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

