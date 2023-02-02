The Nancy Sever Gallery presents this exhibition of recent work by Canberra mural artist Dan Maginnity [byrd]. The themes of byrd's work have grown out of his longstanding inquiry into Australia's natural environment - his works make us think about its fragility, its management and the traces of human passage through it. They are often provocations that encourage viewers to consider the impact of human activity through the lens of the natural environment. The works in Memory Persists speak to our cultural memory, our political consciousness and our habits within our built environments through his painterly prisms and rainbows so they continue to illumine the conundrums of our global present. The exhibition opens at the Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday, February 5 and ends on February 26. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Megalo Print Studio's new exhibition is by Queanbeyan printmaker Peter McLean. In 2020, McLean began a series of portraits in response to the distance that opened between people during the pandemic. As we became suddenly reliant on forms of digital connection for social interaction, McLean sourced photos from the social media feeds of friends as the basis for his portraits. The portraits remain highly pixelated, representing both the opportunity of these digital interactions, as well as their limitations. Each colour separation is constructed from LEGO tiles, inked and printed before dismantling the matrix and beginning the process again. An image emerges from this process of layering between 12 and 16 colour separations to create each portrait. The images are distorted, and yet they remain entirely recognisable, highlighting some of ways our minds can recognise faces from very little information and how much of what we "see" is actually the result of complex mental processing. The exhibition is on from February 4 to March 25, 2023 with the official opening on Wednesday, February 8 at 5pm. Join the artist at Megalo on March 25 at 11am for a demonstration of the technique. See: megalo.org.
Al Munro is Canberra-based artist whose interests span painting, print and drawing-based practices. Her art practice and research draw on diverse fields including artistic abstraction, geometry and philosophy to explore the relationships between visual art, craft and design practices. Regular/irregular is a continuation of her investigation into pattern, form and colour. Through fold-like corrugations in the artwork's physical structure, Munro activates the viewer's experience of the space and time of the painted surface. It's on at ANCA Gallery until February 19, 2023. See: anca.net.au.
This group exhibition curated by Dan Toua explores all that textiles can do and be. It's on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Parkes until April 1, 2023. See: ccas.com.au.
The author of The Happiest Refugee will mix stand-up comedy with real stories, photos and filmed pieces at the Canberra Theatre on Thursday, February 9 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Four Australian performers - Elise McCann, Ainsley Melham, Caroline O'Connor and Katie Noonan - will perform songs made famous by Barbra Streisand including Evergreen and The Way We Were in honour of the artist's 80th year. The performance is on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm and Saturday, February 11 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Mark Thomann's country blues album will be launched at the Canberra Irish Club on Sunday, February 5 at 4pm.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
