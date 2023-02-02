Megalo Print Studio's new exhibition is by Queanbeyan printmaker Peter McLean. In 2020, McLean began a series of portraits in response to the distance that opened between people during the pandemic. As we became suddenly reliant on forms of digital connection for social interaction, McLean sourced photos from the social media feeds of friends as the basis for his portraits. The portraits remain highly pixelated, representing both the opportunity of these digital interactions, as well as their limitations. Each colour separation is constructed from LEGO tiles, inked and printed before dismantling the matrix and beginning the process again. An image emerges from this process of layering between 12 and 16 colour separations to create each portrait. The images are distorted, and yet they remain entirely recognisable, highlighting some of ways our minds can recognise faces from very little information and how much of what we "see" is actually the result of complex mental processing. The exhibition is on from February 4 to March 25, 2023 with the official opening on Wednesday, February 8 at 5pm. Join the artist at Megalo on March 25 at 11am for a demonstration of the technique. See: megalo.org.