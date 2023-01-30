Pikes Corner at risk of development under planning proposals

I recently reviewed the planning reforms for Tuggeranong Homestead as part of the outcomes-driven planning review.
One outcome, if this is allowed, will be the release of the heritage listed Pikes Corner for development.
As Martin Pike's great great grandson I find it difficult to reconcile releasing a heritage-listed site for development.
Martin Pike, an Irish freedom fighter, was transported to NSW for his activities in opposing the occupying British. He was in chains for 10 years on iron gangs in NSW from 1833.
He received a ticket of leave in 1843 to reside as a shepherd at Tuggeranong Homestead. In his later life he founded and built the first school in the Tuggeranong Valley.
Pikes Corner was the site of his convict dwelling hence its heritage listing. I wrote several years ago to the then Heritage Minister suggesting the value of convict heritage tourism and the need for better signage at Pikes Corner as part of a convict heritage trail.
My requests were ignored by the government which obvious lacks economic and historical vision.
A while ago I received a tax receipt from the Australian government thanking me for my tax contribution for 2021-22 and listing the 15 areas on which personal income tax was spent.
All the expected "biggies" were there : welfare, health, education and defence. It was a real "what the ...." moment for me though because there was no mention at all of environment protection or repair.
That is both unbelievable and unacceptable. I live in hope that this is an artefact of the reprehensible Morrison government and that Albo's crew will move the environment into the top four where it belongs.
Any Liberal will tell you Labor is wasteful with public money. They certainly did back in 1973 when they derided the Whitlam government for wasting $1.3million buying Jackson Pollock's painting Blue Poles.
Apparently it's now worth around $500 million. Let's hope the Liberals don't get it into their heads to cash in on Labor's profligacy and sell it off next time they're in government.
If they did, what would be the odds on them using the windfall for more sports and car park rorting?
A picture is worth a thousand words. The one which accompanied Shiro Armstrong's Opinion article ("Japan's demographic crisis is a national policy priority", canberratimes.com.au, January 29) spoke for itself.
It showed a mass of people with no room to move. As with China, Japan is simply overpopulated. It needs to reduce its numbers.
I lived in Yokohama in the late 1960s and worked in Tokyo, enduring the overcrowded trains, squeezed in the doors by "train pushers".
The Japanese knew then they had to stop their population from growing too much. Extending its territory during the war had not worked. So the two-child family became the norm.
Even back then middle class workers lived in tiny apartments because space was limited. Today the cost of housing is keeping women from having children.
I understand, however, that the declining population has eased pressure on the housing market and couples are now finding it easier to buy apartments in Tokyo.
You never know. Once housing prices have dropped sufficiently because of population decline Japanese women may once again give in to their maternal instincts.
I'm amused by the letter of Ian Pilsner claiming left bias, especially by Jack Waterford (Letters, January 30).
He criticises him for praising Jacinda Ardern amongst others. Apparently part of the reason she has pulled the plug is the toxic right-wing bile which has been thrown at her and her partner for the last year. So much so that for the first time ever a NZ PM will have to have ongoing security.
Mr Pilsner is also disgusted that Jack had the temerity to criticise Jim Molan.
No one would dispute that the late Senator Molan contributed a great deal to Australia but equally people must own their legacy.
Mr Pilsner criticises Mr Waterford for his "tirade against Scott Morrison". If anyone deserved criticism and to own their legacy or lack thereof it should be Scott Morrison.
There was a collective sigh of relief louder than Krakatoa when the Morrison government was defeated. The Liberals received their lowest vote in 80 years for a reason.
Leaving aside the incorrect proposition that the successful 1967 referendum was about allowing Indigenous Australians unfettered access to alcohol (it wasn't), Gil May (Letters, January 29) errs in identifying high levels of alcohol consumption as the cause of societal and family problems in the Northern Territory.
It is an understandable mistake in cases such as this to confuse cause and effect.
The causes of alcohol abuse are long-standing and deeply embedded in society's attitude to, and relationship with, First Nations peoples.
This dates back to the days of protection and the stolen generations and is now manifested in many ways including Aboriginal deaths in custody.
Demonstrably low levels of health servicing, sub-standard housing and the inadequate provision of education combine to incubate damaging intergenerational unemployment and social disengagement.
These are prime contributors to the destructive, anti-social behaviour we are witnessing.
In concert with first nations peoples, we need to identify and address the fundamental causes of social dislocation, rather than focusing on the symptom.
Dad and Dave's Discount Nuclear Waste Disposal Unit have had a bit of a "whoopsee"!
I'm surprised because Dave would have spared no expense buying the best available Tupperware container to store that gamma ray-emitting little bastard in.
Anyway, Dave thinks the authorities should be looking for the Tupperware container instead of that tiny little gadget.
Dave's sure the lid would have stayed on when it bounced out of the ute, but then again that depends how fast Dave was going I guess. He doesn't remember because he was pissed for most of the trip.
Anyway, I guess Dad and Dave will have to look at some new enterprise as they've stuffed it for the nuclear industry for the next hundred years for sure.
Those farmers fighting the nuclear waste site in Kimba in South Australia now have all the ammunition they need to stop that going ahead now surely.
To me the most important aspect of the Tyre Nichols case is the official and public outrage which is totally justified.
That does not seem to occur in Australia. I cite two examples; the Corinna Horvath and Roberto Curti cases. Ms Horvath had her her house broken into, was assaulted with batons resulting in a broken nose and teeth.
She had to go to the United Nations to get compensation and when, years later, her assailants were prosecuted, bizzarly no conviction was obtained.
Roberto Curti was handcuffed and tasered 14 times, seven within fifteen seconds, by NSW Police resulting in his death.
The taxpayer paid $1.2 million for their legal costs and no judgement was recorded.
It's a bit different from the USA.
I agree with Ray Armstrong (Letters, January 27) who advocates the "KISS" principle (keep it simple stupid) for the Voice referendum to succeed.
The government should adopt a minimalist approach by succinctly spelling out what the Voice will be able to do and, more importantly, what the government mandated limitations will be.
Given changes to the Constitution cannot be taken lightly I urge voters to give very serious consideration to their voting intention. Once a Voice is enshrined in the Constitution it will be very difficult to remove.
If you are unsure or just don't know then vote "no".
I just don't get it. The Northern Territory government believes it is more important for recidivist alcoholics and abusers to have access to booze than it is for those who serve as the punching bags for their drunken frustrations to live without fear?
Where is their moral compass?
What are they thinking?
I agree with Rohan Goyne (Letters, January 23) that no level of government should support the canonisation of George Pell. If for no other reason because we have separation of church and state in this country.
Kym MacMillan (Letters, January 20), in pointing out that Sydney Boys High was a selective school, misses the point. All public schools should aspire to achieving excellent results. This will require public money. Money directed towards education is not "spent", it is an investment in the future.
To Alistair Bridges, (ACT sinking into the mire", Letters, January 25) I say:
"Mud, mud, glorious mud!
"There's nothing quite like it, for cooling the blood!"
(Flanders and Swann)
I admire Jacinda Ardern for many things and her stance on refusing to even name the person who committed the Christchurch massacre is but one of them. Why does The Canberra Times continue to print photos of criminals? One male has been shown at least three times in recent weeks and on Wednesday a female had a glossy picture on page 2.
Hopefully you will cover the demise of thousands of carp who met their demise as the Murray River floodwater met the salt water of Lake Alexandrina. It would be fascinating to examine the environmental aspects of this phenomenon.
Canberrans are putting up with many undesirable things. This includes potholes, weeds and uncut grass that is taller than a person. The politicians should sit down and do the right thing for us. We would love to hear their side of the story.
Every year it is the same old, same old. Arguments about the Australia Day date and whether or not it's the national or invasion day. All sorts of alternative days are suggested. Then its debate about a new Australian flag, a republic and now the Voice. Denmark and the United Kingdom have no national day. Why don't we join them?
Your Tweed Heads correspondent (Letters, January 27) may have been out in the sun for too long given he is calling for "two or three simple sentences" to sum up the Voice. That has been around since Albanese's Garma Festival announcement last July.
Supposing the referendum passes would opponents who were eligible not want to participate in the Voice to parliament? Would they choose to opt out?
Djokovic's father should have been put on the first flight out.
