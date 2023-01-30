Times Past: January 31, 1968

The party began at 5pm and attracted dozens of guests. Many of them had barely met each other, let alone the prime minister before they got together. There were a few exceptions, like 13-year-old Peter McCusker who used to carry on long, over-the-fence conversations with the Senator when he sat in his front garden sipping a drink at the end of a day's work. Mrs Gorton greeted guests at the front door before the prime minister arrived at 5:30pm and set to see everyone in the crowded, noisy room and terrace where children enjoyed all manner of sugary treats.

