Times Past: January 31, 1968

In a photo on the front page of The Canberra Times, the prime minister John Gorton is pictured sitting surrounded by children, sharing small talk and ice cream, on this day in 1962.
A "small" street party was hosted by the new prime minister and his wife Mrs Gorton in their home on Hamelin Crescent in Narrabundah. The reason for the party was a farewell since the new prime minister and his family had moved into the lodge. Mrs Gorton expressed there would have to be a "welcome back" party once Mr Gorton's term was done.
The party began at 5pm and attracted dozens of guests. Many of them had barely met each other, let alone the prime minister before they got together. There were a few exceptions, like 13-year-old Peter McCusker who used to carry on long, over-the-fence conversations with the Senator when he sat in his front garden sipping a drink at the end of a day's work. Mrs Gorton greeted guests at the front door before the prime minister arrived at 5:30pm and set to see everyone in the crowded, noisy room and terrace where children enjoyed all manner of sugary treats.
He greeted all the children who flocked to him with chocolate-covered faces which prompted him to ask, "Have you eaten all the ice cream?". The children didn't care for the photographers there as they stood around him while the cameras flashed.
Another resident had pleasant things to say about the family saying, "We regard it as a great privilege to live on Hamelin Crescent. We have always been proud of Senator Gorton and now our pride knows no bounds".
