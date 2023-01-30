This moment has been a long time coming for Jack Debreczeni.
Thrust into the limelight at 21, the flyhalf was considered the next big thing when he made his Super Rugby debut for the Rebels in 2014.
It didn't take long for Wallabies speculation to begin and there were hopes Debreczeni would enjoy a long, successful career at international level.
As is often the case with emerging talent, the reality did not pan out according to script and the flyhalf was lost to Australian rugby altogether in 2018.
Or so it seemed.
Debreczeni continued toiling away, first in New Zealand, then Japan as he plied his trade around the world.
Five years on, Debreczeni is back in Australia and preparing to turn out for the ACT Brumbies in their first pre-season clash with the Waratahs on Saturday.
With Wallabies stars playing under load management restrictions, the playmaker is expected to enjoy plenty of time at flyhalf throughout the contest.
While Noah Lolesio remains the first-choice No.10, the match presents an opportunity for Debreczeni to press his case for a spot in the 23 for the Brumbies season opener on February 24.
Having been granted a second chance in Australia, the 29-year-old is determined to make the most of it.
"You don't take things for granted anymore when you come back," Debreczeni said. "I miss the rugby over here, the speed of it and playing against Kiwi opposition. I'm excited to hopefully make the most of my opportunities if and when they come."
While their careers have tracked different trajectories, there are plenty of parallels between Debreczeni and Lolesio.
Both were Australian Schoolboys stars who have carried the weight of expectation since they left school.
Lolesio has played for the Wallabies but ex-coach Dave Rennie was reluctant to back the 23-year-old as his leading playmaker.
The youngster's future remains up in the air, with many fearing he could depart for Japan at the end of the year. It's hoped the arrival of Eddie Jones will see Lolesio remain in Australia long-term.
Lolesio has only been back at training for two weeks, but Debreczeni has been impressed by what he's seen.
"It's been great, he's an awesome kid, super talented, has a lot of wisdom and is very mature for his age. It's been great chatting to him in and out of sessions about different things, the nuances of games.
"Me and him competing is going to bring the best out of each other. Me and him competing with each other, learning from each other and helping each other, that will be the best for the team."
While still early days, Debreczeni has provided the Brumbies with everything they hoped for when he signed.
A flyhalf who has experienced the highs and lows of a professional career, the 29-year-old has provided a calm head throughout pre-season.
The veteran has also served as a player to look up to for the younger members of the squad, particularly while the Wallabies were away in November and December.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has been impressed with Debreczeni's performances at training and he backed the playmaker to hit the ground running.
"He's been one of our standout trainers pre-Christmas and then post-Christmas," Larkham said.
"He's a really experienced player with exceptional skills for his position and controls the team really well.
"I'm looking forward to putting all this hard work the boys have done on to the field. They've worked really hard over the pre-Christmas and post-Christmas period and I'm looking forward to seeing them have the opportunity to put it into practice."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
