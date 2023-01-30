Those who watched Tony Burke's and Anthony Albanese's media conference on national cultural policy could not have failed to notice they spent almost as much time bagging out the previous government as boosting their own initiatives.
This might well be because while the policy was loaded up with sexy "announcables", including a revamped Australia Council, local content quotas for streaming services, a crackdown on sexual harassment in the sector and a much higher profile for Indigenous art, there just wasn't a lot of cash in the kitty.
An additional $286 million in spending over the next four years, $45 million of which has been repurposed from a COVID-19 insurance scheme, is probably less than half the cost of the 5.5 million soon-to-be out-of-date RATs likely be going into landfill in the next three months in Western Australia and Queensland.
While it had been hoped the policy release would address the issue of urgently needed funding for the National Gallery of Australia and the National Library of Australia, that was not to be.
No announcement on additional funding to ensure their viability and to help reinstate the copper roof of the National Library, damaged in the 2020 hailstorm, can now be expected before Jim Chalmers hands down his budget. Given Dr Chalmers is not in a spending mood, and that if significant largesse had been available it would likely have been trumpeted by Mr Albanese and Mr Burke on Monday, nobody will be getting their hopes up.
This really is a case where, despite the rhetoric of a new era after a decade of conservative neglect, the arts community won't give the government a pass mark on this until it splashes some cash.
There will be many at the NGA, the National Library, National Portrait Gallery, and the National Museum who will be quietly saying "show us the money".
The NGA has already warned of significant staff cuts and a possible reduction in opening hours while funding for the NLA's highly popular Trove online media database runs out in the middle of this year.
Leaving the subject of infrastructure aside for the moment, the cultural policy's commitment to lifting the profile of Indigenous art, and protecting contemporary Indigenous artists from fakes often produced offshore and marketed in this country as the real deal, is overdue.
Australia's Indigenous art legacy, which dates back to at least 17,500 years ago, when an unknown genius painted a highly stylized kangaroo under the overhang of a rock shelter in the Kimberley, is a priceless part of the national estate.
When Indigenous art was featured on the one dollar note in 1966, at a time when Australian ignorance of its existence was almost complete, people were stunned by its sophistication and mastery.
The news the National Gallery will receive an as-yet-undisclosed amount of special funding to send artworks from its collection, only about one per cent of which is on display at any given time, is also welcome.
It is, after all, a national institution; not just a Canberra one. Many art lovers may well recall the spectacularly successful Ocean to Outback survey of a century of Australian landscape painting curated by Ron Radford which toured nationally in 2007. This could serve as an excellent template.
While it is a given the NGA will always be the preferred place to view its collection, the needs of those who aren't in a position to travel to Canberra shouldn't be overlooked.
The important takeout from the cultural policy announcement is the government's fine words need to be matched by investment and by deeds.
