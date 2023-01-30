Alleged cases of medical misogyny will be heard by the new National Women's Health Advisory Council which has had its membership named on Tuesday to address the unique and sometimes distressing health system problems experienced by women and girls.
The council, first flagged in December to look at systemic issues in healthcare delivery and medical research, will be chaired by Assistant Minister for Health Ged Kearney and include 16 prominent members and 14 special advisers from women's health, research and consumer groups.
The health system has been criticised for persistent social prejudice and medical ignorance and for conducting medical research which excludes or downplays women. A combination of these elements has led to prolonged pain, delayed diagnosis and overprescribing.
"Since announcing the council last year, I have heard an outpouring from women young and old, no matter their background, who all have a story to tell," Ms Kearney said in a statement.
"Women have told me they're being seen but not believed. They seek help for crippling pelvic pain as teenagers but suffer into adulthood from raging endometriosis. They have symptoms dismissed for weeks, only to have a stroke from a brain aneurysm."
The council members will consider input from patients with lived experience. They include Dr Danielle McMullen from the Australian Medical Association, Dr Sue Matthews from the Royal Women's Hospital and Donnella Mills from the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, while the special advisers include the president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Nicole Higgins.
Other special advisers named are Helen White, the CEO of the Australian College of Midwives, Associate Professor Aliza Werner Seidler from the Black Dog Institute, Nicky Bath the CEO of LGBTI Health Australia.
Healthcare offered for menstruation, reproductive healthcare, causes of pelvic pain and menopause will be under the spotlight, and the council will look at conditions such as heart disease, autism and cancer. The council will also examine medical consent and pain management.
"The bias against women in the health system is deeply entrenched. We are now bringing together experts to begin to peel back the layers so we can chart a different course," Ms Kearney said.
The council's first meeting is scheduled for February 20.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
