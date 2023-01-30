The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Expert women's health council, chaired by Ged Kearney, named to take on medical misogyny

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
January 31 2023 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Alleged cases of medical misogyny will be heard by the new National Women's Health Advisory Council which has had its membership named on Tuesday to address the unique and sometimes distressing health system problems experienced by women and girls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.