The renowned climate scientist Will Steffen is being remembered as a "giant" of the field after he died aged 76.
News of Emeritus Professor Steffen's passing spread on social media on Monday night, prompting an outpouring of tributes from leading climate experts and former and serving politicians.
Born in the US, Emeritus Professor Steffen made it his life's work to help the general public and policy-makers understand the seriousness of climate change and the urgent need to tackle it.
Emeritus Professor Steffen and the other sacked commissioners including Tim Flannery went on to form the Climate Council, now regarded as Australia's leading climate action advocacy organisation.
He was the inaugural director of the Australian National University's Climate Institute, now known as the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions.
A proud Canberran, he was also a founding member of the ACT Climate Council.
Professor Frank Jotzo, who worked with Emeritus Professor Steffen at ANU, said his former colleague's scientific work and brilliant communication skills had helped "humanity come to grips with it biggest global problems".
"Very few people were able cut through the complexity and confusion (around climate change) to condense the essence of it, but also not compromise the scientific elements," Professor Jotzo told The Canberra Times.
"He knew how to walk the line."
Professor Jotzo said Emeritus Professor Steffen was a "substantial force" in fighting climate denialism, misinformation and the vested interests, such as the fossil fuel industry, who were "working against the interest of the planet".
Among Emeritus Professor Steffen's major scientific contributions was helping to pioneer an understanding of tipping points, the thresholds which, when crossed, trigger severe and irreversible changes in the climate system.
The Canberra Times understands Emeritus Professor Steffen had been unwell for some time.
The Climate Council described Emeritus Professor Steffen as a "brave climate warrior" in a tribute on Tuesday morning.
"We were privileged to work alongside him, as he fearlessly carried the beacon of climate science light during some dark, political times," it said.
"This was challenging work, but Will never shied away from a fight."
Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie, who also worked with Emeritus Professor Steffen at the Australian Climate Commission, said he was the clearest and most effective communicator on global warming she had come across.
"He was not afraid to have those confronting conversations" she said.
"When many people were scared to speak up, he would go into the lion's den of talkback radio."
ACT independent senator and conservationist David Pocock was among the politicians to pay tribute to Emeritus Professor Steffen.
"A giant in the science world, a passionate advocate for bolder climate action and a brilliant communicator. Generous with his time and much admired," he wrote on social media.
"He'll be sorely missed."
Greens leader Adam Bandt said Emeritus Professor Steffen was a "fearless and devoted giant of climate activism".
In a statement, ANU described Emeritus Professor Steffen as one of Australia's "most influential and respected climate scientists".
"His research interests spanned a broad range within earth system science, with an emphasis on sustainability and climate change," the statement read.
"He is being remembered by colleagues as not only a brilliant scientist, but a passionate & gifted science communicator.
"The University's thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who worked with him during his time at ANU."
Emeritus Professor Steffen is survived by his wife and daughter.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
