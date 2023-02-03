The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel talk about their upcoming visit to Canberra and 'daring to just do it'

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First up people, the chateau is NOT for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.