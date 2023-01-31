The Canberra Capitals have welcomed Basketball ACT's renewed focus to address the region's venue shortage, and are hopeful they won't have to wait another 10 years to see progress made.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said the closure of the AIS Arena in 2020, an unclear timeline on its re-opening either later this year or early next year, and the "hodgepodge mix" of interim venue options remains hugely detrimental to the organisation.
"By a country mile this is the most significant issue that impacts our seasons, our day-to-day operations, our financial viability, and our positioning as elite athletes," she told The Canberra Times.
"It was a priority 10 years ago now, and the longer that we don't have a dedicated playing and training venue, we are not performing."
Basketball ACT want to have their stadium plans at Belconnen finally realised under new chief executive Nicole Bowles, while the University of Canberra secured $750,000 from the federal government last year to fund a feasibility study into building their own 4000-seat facility for the Capitals.
With the latter process expected to take at least 12 months, Bailie said the "next three to four years" is their timeline to have the project complete.
That's multiple seasons still relying on existing options, of which there are few.
"Every season that we're in this interim three to four year period, I just have blood pressure issues," Bailie said.
"It is a major logistical nightmare to secure a venue.
"The NCCC will always have availability issues, the AIS - we still don't know exactly when it's coming online - and Tuggeranong Stadium is taking our program back to the dark ages.
"We've needed [a proper home venue] for a long time and we need to move out of this hodgepodge mix. It just doesn't cut it."
Bailie hopes Bowles will help all facets of basketball in the ACT and called for an "ongoing collaborative approach" from all parties involved, including government.
"It's definitely something we need," Capitals guard Lizzy Tonks said.
"We jump from different courts each week, but it'd be great to have a big stadium we could call home."
Tonks said the Capitals will be "going full tilt" at their remaining four games of the WNBL season, and aiming to win every one in what has been a tough year.
The Adelaide Lightning come to Canberra on Thursday and then the FIBA break will see two weeks pass before they play Adelaide again at home on February 18.
"We match up well against Adelaide, so we're going in with a positive mindset," Tonks said.
"These last four games we're trying to get as many wins as we can."
Canberra Capitals v Adelaide Lightning, National Convention Centre Canberra - Thursday 7pm
