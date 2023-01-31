The Canberra Times
WNBL: 'Hodgepodge' venue issue lingers for frustrated Canberra Capitals

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 1 2023 - 5:00am
Elizabeth Tonks of the Canberra Capitals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Capitals have welcomed Basketball ACT's renewed focus to address the region's venue shortage, and are hopeful they won't have to wait another 10 years to see progress made.

