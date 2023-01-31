The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 1, 1986

By Jess Hollingsworth
February 1 2023 - 12:00am
The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1986 of a lovely Canberra couple who, in the 1930's, did something daring for their honeymoon: they caught a flight to Sydney.

