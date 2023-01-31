Times Past: February 1, 1986

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1986 of a lovely Canberra couple who, in the 1930's, did something daring for their honeymoon: they caught a flight to Sydney.
Andrew Makin wanted to do something different, daring and impressive for his new bride Josephine. He arranged a flight to Sydney, which for us today doesn't seem like anything out of the ordinary but for 50 years prior to 1986 it was very uncommon. After their wedding at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, where they were the fourth couple to be married, Mr and Mrs Makin boarded a Holyman's Airways De Havilland Bi Plane at Duntroon airport. Unfortunately on the flight the newlyweds and a few other passengers were sick. "I think everybody thought we were mad at the time because not a lot of people went flying in those days," Mr Makin recalled. "I don't remember quite why I did it. I think I thought it would impress her ''. It did. Mrs Makin said: "I don't remember much about it except that I was terribly sick not long after we took off".
The airplane that the couple flew on did not have the luxuries we see today. The plane would have been bumpy and loud and definitely no air hostesses with refreshments. The plane got up to 210km/h and the journey to Sydney only took an hour. Mr Makin was a plumber in Canberra making about 5 pounds a week and spent 4 pounds for both airway tickets. Once the couple landed in Sydney they spent a week at the People's Palace ("it was the place to go in those days"). They didn't have enough money for a plane back to Canberra so they took a more leisurely paced train home.
Flying was still very much an adventure then and despite both being sick on the flight, they managed to enjoy it a little bit. Mr Makin had only ever been on one flight prior and Mrs Makin had never even been near a plane.
The couple were pictured on the front page of The Canberra Times with their original ticket on their 50th wedding anniversary and another photo of them as newlyweds taken standing outside of the plane before boarding.
