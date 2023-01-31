Times Past: February 1, 1986

Andrew Makin wanted to do something different, daring and impressive for his new bride Josephine. He arranged a flight to Sydney, which for us today doesn't seem like anything out of the ordinary but for 50 years prior to 1986 it was very uncommon. After their wedding at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, where they were the fourth couple to be married, Mr and Mrs Makin boarded a Holyman's Airways De Havilland Bi Plane at Duntroon airport. Unfortunately on the flight the newlyweds and a few other passengers were sick. "I think everybody thought we were mad at the time because not a lot of people went flying in those days," Mr Makin recalled. "I don't remember quite why I did it. I think I thought it would impress her ''. It did. Mrs Makin said: "I don't remember much about it except that I was terribly sick not long after we took off".