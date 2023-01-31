An AFP whistleblower is urging Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus to step in and pause his case at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and for others, while the process of abolishing the "fatally compromised" review body is underway.
Mr Dreyfus announced the end to the heavily politicised tribunal in December, stating the reputation of the body which reviews federal government decisions had been "irredeemably damaged" after years of "disgraceful" Coalition cronyism. He also pledged to fix a "shocking" case backlog.
But the changeover to a new review body will take time, with the government committing to a time frame of two years, and just over $75 million, to fund an additional 75 AAT members and create a single, streamlined case management system.
Sergeant Brendan Thompson, who blew the whistle on AFP operational actions at the Christmas Island immigration detention centre almost 11 years ago, has lost confidence in the AAT to manage and make decisions on his case.
"My position is consistent with his. I think there are some major flaws in the way the system is administered and the culture that sits within that framework," the 25-year veteran of policing told The Canberra Times.
"And there needs to be, at this point in time, some mechanism for those that are still within that system to opt out until the reforms are actually undertaken.
"I understand these things take time, but there are people that are still being subjected to the issues that he's raised, you know, it being fatally compromised. We shouldn't still be in a position where we have to be subjected to that."
Mr Thompson, who remains very proud of his initial whistleblowing actions, has been moving through a review of his case - relating to the conditions of his employment - since 2012, a process he described as a "hamster wheel".
But he claims to have had difficulties during mediation sessions.
"It shouldn't take this long. As I have said, I've been yelled at in the AAT, I've been belittled. I've been called a cynic. And it's just, it's inappropriate," the Queensland-based sergeant said.
"There is too much of that bullying and intimidation going on in the hope that you are pushed out of the system, as opposed to having your matter actually heard and a decision handed down."
Mr Thompson said he is happy to brief the Attorney-General on his case and insists he is speaking out on behalf of other people with cases before the AAT.
"There needs to be some mechanism that he can employ or we can access that allows us to have our cases either suspended, until those provisions are put in place, and the AAT returns to an agency or a body that allows people to be treated fairly and reasonably."
Mr Dreyfus appears disinclined to step in.
"Matters currently before the AAT will be unaffected - they will continue to be heard as the reform progresses and will transition to the new review body once it is established," a spokesperson for the Attorney-General said in a statement.
"The government has committed $63.4 million over two years for additional members to address the current backlog of cases and reduce wait times while the new body is being set up."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
