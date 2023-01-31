Socials: Lights on the Lake

Canberrans got to have a brand new experience with a National Capital Authority event aptly called "Lights on the Lake". Using the water as a canvas, images and colours were projected onto sprays of water during a 12-minute showcase. In combination with the display, there were night markets with all varieties of food, drink and crafts. The free event gathered interest from friends, couples and families alike who enjoyed the show if you got a good vantage point.
