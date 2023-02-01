The Canberra Capitals have backed the NBL to continue their support for the LGBTQI+ community with their recent Pride Round, and are keen to explore the potential of the two leagues tackling the initiative together.
In Australian soccer on Monday, the A-Leagues announced a Pride Round for late February across the men's and women's game, with a showpiece match between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said following a similar path for a Pride Round alongside the NBL could be on the table when the WNBL meet in the post-season.
"Absolutely, we'd look at it. We're open to all possibilities," Bailie told The Canberra Times.
"At the end of each season, we review the season gone and we start mapping out the approach for the coming season."
Following Melbourne United player Isaac Humphries coming out as gay last year, the NBL have endeavoured to use their platform to further promote inclusivity.
The NBL's first Pride Round was mostly well-received by fans and players, however there were some unwanted headlines.
The Cairns Taipans refused to wear their uniform which featured a very small rainbow around the logo of their kit supplier, Champion, and a Sydney Kings player also chose not to don the rainbow colours citing his religious beliefs.
Capitals veteran Britt Smart said the resistance to NBL Pride Round by some players highlighted that it's still an initiative worth continuing to prompt a "culture change" and "end the stigma".
"It is a bit disappointing," the 37-year-old guard said. "It's not about saying, 'You have to believe in this'.
"This brings people together and tries to unite people. So I just think that if you're not promoting that, are you promoting segregation?
"When it's promoting something that unites mankind, I don't see why that can be difficult to get on board with."
The Capitals and WNBL are well ahead of the NBL on the matter, hosting several Pride-themed games over the years, and this season in round 10 the Adelaide Lightning took on the initiative.
Back in 2015 the Capitals even wore a rainbow-clad uniform for the entire season to promote equality, and Bailie said inclusivity is one of their "fundamental values".
"Whilst there's people that feel isolated related to their sexuality and how they identify, there's always an opportunity for us to show our support and drive that awareness for inclusion," Bailie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.