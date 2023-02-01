The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals 'open' to joint WNBL, NBL Pride Round

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
MAIN: An NBL fan at a Pride Round game in Sydney. Picture Getty Images. INSET: Britt Smart of the Capitals. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Capitals have backed the NBL to continue their support for the LGBTQI+ community with their recent Pride Round, and are keen to explore the potential of the two leagues tackling the initiative together.

