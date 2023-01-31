Don't blame its critics for the failure of the Voice referendum

The Voice is going down like the General Belgrano under its own steam and the response from your editorial staff is to blame Peter Dutton ("A successful referendum is too important to play games around", canberratimes.com.au, January 30).
How convenient. You usually single out the Nationals who are at the coalface but that's looking hard to sustain with sensible moderates like Jacinta Price and David Littleproud prominent. It's you and yours that are constantly divisive, not Peter Dutton or David Littleproud.
The Voice will make not a jot of difference to outcomes. We're just going through the cynical motions, spending money we don't have. Give us what we want or we'll burn the place down doesn't sound like reconciliation to me. Besides, how do you reconcile with someone like Lidia Thorpe or any of the Greens?
In just the past month or so, Aboriginal activists from the Tiwi Islands have blocked Santos from proceeding with plans to develop clean efficient gas hundreds of kilometres north of the Tiwi Islands, with the assistance, as per usual, from the Federal Court.
Other activists and their white advisors have done the same to gas exploration and development in the Pilliga Scrub.
Where do these people think the money comes from?
And Albo, ever the democrat, has threatened to legislate the Voice if the referendum fails. In that case why not save time, have the courage of his convictions, drop the facade and just legislate?
Reconciliation is a two-way street.
Until we find a different date to celebrate Australia Day it will continue to be a contentious, divisive occasion that causes offence to our first peoples.
January 26 doesn't even have much relevance to Australians living outside NSW. Other states' settlement did not begin when Phillip planted his flag at Sydney Cove.
Federation Day is an obvious alternative, but its date on January 1 is problematic. May 1 marks the date on which Australians ceased to be British subjects: something worth celebrating?
Independence day (when we become a republic) would be ideal. But sadly we're not there yet.
Wattle Day, September 1, honours our national floral emblem. Centred on a symbol that comes directly from our land and grows across the whole continent, it therefore has meaning for all Australians and includes all of us.
As an early marker of spring and one of the first plants to regenerate after fire, the wattle signifies renewal, an appropriate focus for a national day. Wattle Day's timing at the start of spring also makes it handy for a long weekend.
Amidst the clatter about changing the date of Australia Day, I heard the comment that Americans wouldn't dream of changing the Fourth of July.
Of course they wouldn't. It's the celebration of their independence from Britain. How does that compare with Australia?
Who became independent from Britain on January 26? Not the Indigenous inhabitants; they were independent only up until that date. And not the convicts, many of whom expected to be in chains for the foreseeable future.
The only valid comparison will be when we can celebrate our own Independence Day; the day when we too cut our ties with the monarchy and become a republic.
Before then, we can take an important first step by recognising first Australians in our constitution and giving them a moral and official Voice.
Canberrans will be concerned to learn diplomats frequently break the speed limit and drive through red lights.
The potential for a tragedy is unquestionable is obvious.
Why not, when a diplomatic vehicle has been used to break the law, seize and hold it until either the fine is paid or the driver fronts the court?
Of course DFAT would wring its collective hands if the ACT government did something like this.
But the mandarins should consider that many of their employees reside in the ACT and could well be the victims in a fatal accident involving a diplomatic car.
It might also force the diplomatic mission to explain to its home country why it's missing a vehicle or two or three.
On January 26, 1788, Sydney was established and the "possession" of NSW was claimed. Australia was not mentioned. The celebration of Australia Day on January 26 was not established until 1935. There is no way January 26 can be called Australia Day unless it is to mark the day British authorities took possession away from First Nations people.
There are only two possible days that could truly represent the day that the Commonwealth of Australia became a real thing: July 9, being the day in 1900 that Queen Victoria gave her assent to the colonies uniting to become one nation, or January 1, being the day in 1901 that this was proclaimed by the Governor General and Australia came into being.
March 3 is another lesser possibility, being the date in 1986 that the final apron strings were cut from Britain (apart from the monarchy). In reality, legal proceedings had cut most of these ties anyway.
It must be sad living in the world of a conservative commentator. Jacinda Ardern is a universally well respected, caring, loved, admired and most importantly competent and honest politician judging by the numerous accolades from leaders around the world.
This stands in stark contrast to what happened when Scott Morrison was pushed off the stage. These commentators, however, can only carp and complain about Ms Ardern and nit-pick about perceived policy failures. Why be so bitter, what harm has she ever done to them? Why not rejoice in a prime minister that most Australians would have been happy to call their own if the opportunity had arisen?
Your editorial "The Shifting Sands of Australia Day" (canberratimes.com.au, January 23) is seriously flawed.
That is because it drew unsustainable assumptions from the survey it relied on.
That survey purported to show respondents (especially younger people) either not celebrating or being opposed to January 26 as the date.
However, the question posed was "Does Australia Day make you proud to be from Canberra?"
This question is illogical; Australia Day is a national occasion. It would make no difference whether the respondent was more or less proud of where they lived.
My response was that I'm proud to be Canberran every day of the year. January 26 cannot make me any more proud of that.
My answer was logically "no".
The survey was poorly framed and the questions nonsensical.
What are those opposed to The Voice so afraid of? It is simply a way to acknowledge our First Nations People in our constitution and give them the means to have input on matters that affect them.
Why are the conservative factions so keen to either oppose this outright or to muddy the waters in the hope that the ensuing confusion and misunderstandings will result in a "no" vote?
Voting "yes" to this referendum will right a great wrong done to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when our racist forefathers left them out of the constitution.
Given the far-out views of some of those in the ACT government, I'm surprised that one of the brains trust hasn't suggested selling "safe" pills or whatever at functions.
This would do away with the need for pill testing and also pander to those unable to enjoy themselves unless indulging in their hunt for ecstasy or whatever particular illicit substance it is that they crave.
The government would then be responding to the enlightened brigade advocating testing, and at the same time adding to the their coffers. Come on Mr Barr, this is the perfect opportunity to show some entrepreneurial flair as well as sucking up to those pushing for the pill testing.
Bruce Paine (Letters, Jan 30) said it was hard to disagree with Peter Moran. I often disagree with Moran, usually between the time he types a letter to the editor and the time it is printed.
Struggling, in-debt plebs in an inflationary whirlpool may find it a bit rich for the very well remunerated RBA governor Lowe to ask them to accept a "real pay cut".
Re David Wade's comments about Captain Cook's captaincy credentials (Letters, January 30). It does not matter what rank you hold. When in charge of the vessel you are the master or the captain. William Bligh was a lieutenant when he captained the Bounty. He is remembered as Captain Bligh.
Yes, David Wade (Letters, January 30) it was Lt Cook aboard the Endeavour, of which he was captain. His men would have addressed him as captain and referred to him as the captain. Probably his correct title at the time was Lt. James Cook, Captain of the Endeavour.
My friend is an Afghan woman who has lived here for many years. She supports families in Afghanistan and tells me the women are prisoners. There won't be any female scientists, doctors or other highly educated females, as girls are banned from further education after year six. Why are we so quiet about this?
Taryn Brumfitt's appointment as Australian of the Year 2023 has clearly resounded positively with many. I hope the important message about accepting our bodies is accompanied by a message about sensible eating and exercise. Obesity contributes to many serious diseases and medical conditions.
COVID was the third leading cause of death in Australia in 2022. Those who die often are completely unvaccinated or lowly vaccinated. It has been quite a shock to see for the second time in The Canberra Times a United Australia Party call for so-called "conferences" on the adverse effects of vaccines. Surely The Canberra Times has some standards regarding what it chooses to publish?
Reports that millions of RATs are due to "expire" shortly prompts me to suggest that we should cancel the contract of the Pied Piper as his services will no longer be required.
Albo is less cerebral than John Howard and less emotional than Andrew Bolt. But he has a better balance of human qualities than either of these two.
If only evolution and history had produced a human race with one appearance, one language and one culture.
Now that Prime Minister Albanese has taken decisive action on the alcohol problem in Alice Springs, could he please do so for the alcohol problem in Parliament House? It is very well documented indeed.
