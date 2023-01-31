The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Don't blame its critics for the failure of the Voice referendum

By Letters to the Editor
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Voice referendum will fail under its own steam, not because of Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Voice is going down like the General Belgrano under its own steam and the response from your editorial staff is to blame Peter Dutton ("A successful referendum is too important to play games around", canberratimes.com.au, January 30).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.