The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Walter Sofronoff KC to lead independent inquiry into handling of Bruce Lehrmann trial

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, will examine the conduct of authorities in the case of Bruce Lehrmann, right, who denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Murray Gleeson Chambers, Karleen Minney

One of Australia's most respected legal figures will lead an independent inquiry into the handling of the Parliament House rape case, which ended with police and prosecutors at loggerheads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.