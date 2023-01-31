One of Australia's most respected legal figures will lead an independent inquiry into the handling of the Parliament House rape case, which ended with police and prosecutors at loggerheads.
The Canberra Times understands the ACT government will appoint Walter Sofronoff KC, a former Queensland Solicitor-General and Court of Appeal president, to head the high-profile probe.
The appointment of the retired judge, who recently conducted a commission of inquiry into forensic DNA testing in Queensland, was to be discussed and confirmed by the ACT cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury announced the inquiry in December, when the latter said the territory government was "deeply concerned" by a series of explosive allegations.
Many of the extraordinary complaints about the handling of the case came to light when ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC wrote to the territory's chief police officer, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan.
In his letter, released under freedom of information laws, Mr Drumgold claimed investigators had tried to pressure him not to prosecute Bruce Lehrmann.
He also accused police of aligning themselves with Mr Lehrmann's defence when he did not agree with their position.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied allegations he raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House when the pair worked together as Liberal Party staffers in March 2019.
His rape trial was aborted last October because of juror misconduct, and Mr Drumgold later abandoned plans to run the case again due to fears for Ms Higgins' mental health.
The top prosecutor's letter also includes a claim Ms Higgins felt police had engaged in "bullying" that was designed to persuade her to withdraw her sexual assault complaint.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan emailed his staff after the letter was released to stress that Mr Drumgold's allegations against individual ACT Policing members were "untested".
He indicated in his message that he would support Mr Drumgold's calls for a public inquiry into the handling of the case, with the actions of prosecutors to also be scrutinised.
The pair will now get their wish, with the conduct of police investigators and the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as the engagement between them, among the key issues to be examined by the independent board of inquiry to be headed by Mr Sofronoff.
The ACT government has also said the inquiry will look at whether the support Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates provided Ms Higgins during the trial was appropriate.
Ms Yates was criticised in some quarters for consistently being seen beside Ms Higgins, notwithstanding the presumption of innocence that continues to apply to Mr Lehrmann.
Another focus of the inquiry will be the legal framework in the ACT for addressing juror misconduct, after a member of the Lehrmann trial jury conducted independent research.
The juror brought three academic papers about sexual assault into the jury room despite Chief Justice Lucy McCallum warning against independent research at least 17 times.
The ACT government is expected to formally announce Mr Sofronoff's appointment and further details about the inquiry's scope on Wednesday.
Mr Barr has previously said he anticipates receiving findings in the first half of 2023.
Mr Lehrmann welcomed the inquiry on the day of its announcement, saying he hoped the terms of reference would "extend to an examination of all aspects of this matter".
Ms Higgins, meanwhile, reacted to its establishment by posting a screenshot of a news article on Instagram with the caption "sunlight is the best disinfectant".
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
