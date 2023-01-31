The Canberra Times
Sunny days likely to follow Canberra's rainy weather

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
Brumbies train in the rain at Griffith Oval on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Following a wet start to the week, including 23 callouts to Emergency Services ACT for wet weather damage on Monday, Canberrans can look forward to some sunnier skies.

