Following a wet start to the week, including 23 callouts to Emergency Services ACT for wet weather damage on Monday, Canberrans can look forward to some sunnier skies.
Most of the calls to emergency services on Monday were for leaking roofs or fallen branches from trees.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are forecast to reach no higher than 28 degrees, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon before easing off in the evening.
The temperature should be minimum 14 degrees and maximum 28 degrees.
Weather will be partly cloudy on Thursday, with light winds becoming northwesterly 25 to 35km/h during the day.
Temperatures should range between 13 degrees and 25 degrees.
For both days, the bureau recommends sun protection between 9.10am and 5.20pm.
The UV index is predicted to reach 11, which is considered extreme.
Friday will be cooler, with temperatures expected to reach only 17 degrees with a minimum of 10 degrees.
It should be cloudy with winds west to northwesterly 25 to 35km/h.
Thankfully, the weekend is forecast to be a little bit warmer with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees on Saturday and 27 degrees on Sunday.
Both days should be sunny, with light winds becoming westerly 20 to 30km/h during Saturday morning.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
