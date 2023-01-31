Summernats organisers have long talked a big game about making the event more family friendly, and weeding out antisocial behaviour at the annual car festival. But after one of the worst displays of patron behaviour in years, some of those claims are starting to wear thin with a weary Canberra public.
To their credit, the owners have acknowledged this year's crowd behaviour was unacceptable and have responded swiftly. While many will welcome the prospect of an increased security presence at next year's event, Canberrans expect more; much more.
That is especially true for the residents of Watson and other nearby suburbs who are well and truly over the noise and air pollution. It is also true for those left fearing for their safety while out and about in Braddon, Fyshwick, Majura Park and Hume on the Saturday night.
That's when many of the Summernats participants, who left the venue after the organisers closed down the "cruise circuit" with no thought given to the highly predictable consequences, took their "party" to the streets.
This, coupled with the decision to send some security staff home after the cruise circuit was closed - apparently "for their own safety" - stretched police resources to the limit.
By failing to make adequate plans to ensure law and order and strict compliance with noise and pollution controls at what they knew was going to be a record-breaking event, Summernats organisers let down the community.
Event co-owner Andy Lopez's annual mantra that this is a family-friendly event risks losing its social licence to operate here unless he can demonstrate real progress has been made.
While announcing proposals for upgraded security earlier this week, Mr Lopez said the organisers had identified the small number of participants responsible for the bad behaviour and that "they won't be allowed back".
"We're talking about a very low number - about 70 or 80 - compared with the 2500 entrants ... [this] is a pretty good ratio of dickhead to good citizen," he said.
"A lot of those from that issue on Saturday were first-timers ... they're people who have come down with the intent to cause bad behaviour."
While that might be true, it's little comfort to Canberrans.
It is also a questionable narrative which flies in the face of social media posts and police reports which suggest there were a lot more than just a "small number" of recalcitrants involved. It is also obvious spectators, not just entrants, took part.
While it is a relatively easy matter, so long as there is imagery available, for organisers to identify poorly behaved entrants by their cars, that is not necessarily so for individual spectators.
Can Mr Lopez assure Canberrans nobody involved in the poor behaviour will ever be allowed back in? It seems unlikely.
The organisers also need to get cracking on ensuring future events will meet the noise and air pollution compliance standards stipulated by the EPA. These were reportedly breached numerous times this year.
And, if and when breaches do occur, the onus is the ACT government, which signs off on this event, to ensure the appropriate sanctions are applied.
While it is true that Summernats does make a significant contribution to the local economy each January, this does not give it a free pass to break rules and regulations that locals dutifully obey.
The event's organisers need to step up and accept responsibility for their mistakes. Summernats is their event. Trying to shift the blame won't wash.
