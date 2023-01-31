The Canberra Times
Summernats blame game misses point

By The Canberra Times
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Summernats organisers have long talked a big game about making the event more family friendly, and weeding out antisocial behaviour at the annual car festival. But after one of the worst displays of patron behaviour in years, some of those claims are starting to wear thin with a weary Canberra public.

