The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Charity cricket match stumps the GWS Giants' new start at Manuka Oval

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Greene won't play a pre-season game at Manuka this year due to the oval's unavailability. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A celebrity cricket match at Manuka Oval appears to have stopped the GWS Giants from fulfilling the first part of the ACT government's new $28.5 million deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.