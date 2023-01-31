A celebrity cricket match at Manuka Oval appears to have stopped the GWS Giants from fulfilling the first part of the ACT government's new $28.5 million deal.
Less than two months into the 10-year deal and the Giants have already been unable to fulfill one of the annual components - a pre-season game at Manuka.
But it wasn't the AFL club's fault with them denied access to the historic ground.
The Giants will play an intraclub trial at Alan Ray Oval, in Ainslie, instead.
They were forced to play their one pre-season game, against the Gold Coast Suns on March 4, at Blacktown instead - as part of the pre-season fixture the AFL announced on Tuesday.
They'll be in Canberra the previous week instead, holding their three-day community camp in the capital.
That camp will culminate in the intra-club trial at Ainslie on February 25, as part of a fan day.
They'll be conducting school visits during the previous two days.
The Giants' deal with the government means they'll play at least three AFL and at least one AFLW games in Canberra every year, plus a pre-season game.
It's believed Manuka was out of action because of a celebrity charity cricket day on February 17 - two weeks before the Giants' pre-season clash.
A Chief Minister's XI will play as part of the charity day organised by the Australian Cricketers' Association, with Sydney Thunder batter Alex Ross one of the drawcards.
Given Manuka doesn't have drop-in pitches, there's an annual turnaround period where the ground staff transition the oval from cricket to being ready for football.
Interestingly, the ACT Meteors will play their WNCL game against Victoria at Football Park on February 17 instead of at Manuka.
GWS INTRA-CLUB TRIAL
February 25: At Alan Ray Oval, Ainslie, at 10am, as part of the club's fan day.
AFL PRACTICE MATCHES
March 2: Hawthorn v Collingwood at Launceston, 5.10pm; Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 7.10pm; Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats at Springfield Central Stadium, 8.10pm.
March 3: St Kilda v Essendon at Moorabbin, 4.10pm; Sydney Swans v Carlton at Blacktown, 7.10pm; West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows at Lathlain Park, 7.40pm.
March 4: GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns at Blacktown, 12:10pm; Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Princes Park, 1.10pm; Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 4.10pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
