How I stopped driving and started riding my bike around Canberra

From forcing Teslas onto Summernats to getting about in a hot air balloon, Canberrans reduce their transport emissions in unique ways.
And it turns out the passion some of us have for exposing ourselves to passing traffic in the name of biking to work is more than just perversion.
The ACT has the lowest transport emissions per person of each state or territory, and in the 10 years until 2022, reduced emissions by seven per cent, the Climate Council says.
This is a great effort from some of us - not me though, because I am a lazy, petrol-guzzling, selfish monster.
But in my pursuit to be "sustainable" during 2023, I spent January trying to create better habits when it comes to getting around.
My car is the most neglected in the nation's capital, possibly the country. It is dented, cracked and there's a bit that sometimes falls down and scrapes the road.
Worse is that the tyres all need replacing, which makes it very fuel inefficient.
Unfortunately, I can afford the repairs even less than I have money for the petrol. Let's not even talk about buying an EV or hybrid.
But I don't just abuse the hatchback, I use it - a lot. To go to the shop, which is about a five-minute walk; to visit family and friends, most of whom live in the suburb or next one over - no matter the distance, it's always in the car.
I do catch public transport to work, which is a relatively low emissions option, even though it takes a little bit longer and is quite expensive when added up.
I rode my bike to work for a few months last year, but I was always exhausted. It turns out my back tyre was completely flat, no matter how much I tried to add air.
So after too much fare evasion, I finally headed to the ReCyclery in Acton.
There, volunteers help you fix your bike, the idea being you can do it later. Or in my case, just return.
Within about half an hour, I had a new tyre and an operational bike.
But what I really wanted is a mobility scooter. It's like driving, but you can legally travel faster than 40 kilometres an hour.
I got the next best thing and hired an electric bike from SEE-Change in Downer. It turns out you do actually have to peddle for it to move (I genuinely did not realise this).
I rode the hired bike commuting to work, and for the first time, kept up with mums pushing prams and toddlers on balance bikes.
The commute was way shorter and cheaper than any other option, and I started riding around my area, even going up a hill.
After two weeks I had to return it, and the seat on my normal bike started to sink every time I sat on it. It needs a basket, and there's just one more thing missing ...
Oh yeah, Lycra.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
