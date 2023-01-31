Clive Palmer pumped more than $110 million into his United Australia Party in lead up to the federal election, which yielded just one Senate seat for the mining magnate's group.
Mr Palmer's Mineralogy donated just under $117 million in total to the UAP in the past financial year, according to the latest annual donations data from the Australian Electoral Commission.
Mineralogy was easily the largest political donor in 2021-22, with the billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt the next largest at $3.92 million.
Simon Holmes a Court's fundraising vehicle Climate 200 donated $1.8 million to political parties, including $856,000 to David Pocock's campaign.
Figures released last year revealed Climate 200 had also poured millions into the campaigns of teal independents such as Allegra Spender and Monique Ryan.
Mr Palmer's contributions in 2021-22 eclipsed the $83 million he splashed out in the 2019 federal election year, which came to nothing as the United Australia Party failed to win a seat in either house of Parliament.
United Australia Party received a slightly better return for the $123 million it spent to fight the 2022 ballot, with Victorian Ralph Babet winning a seat in the Senate.
Labor declared more than $124 million in receipts, while the Liberal and Nationals declared a combined $117 million, according to the Australian Conservation Foundation's analysis of newly published figures.
The figures are the sum of total receipts from state and territory branches and includes donations as well as other funding sources, such a money from the electoral commission.
The new data doesn't paint a complete picture of who is funneling cash into parties and politicians, as only donations that exceeded $14,500 had to be disclosed.
Transparency advocates have long campaigned for the threshold to be lowered, arguing the existing bar allows for millions of dollars of "dark money" to slip through unreported.
The Albanese government is weighing up sweeping changes to donation rules, including reducing the disclosure threshold.
The pressure on Labor to act on donation reform will intensify after the conservation foundation's analysis found a significant increase in donations from unknown sources.
The major parties declared $105 million worth of donations from unknown sources in 2021-22, up from $62 million in the previous financial year.
"The latest data confirms the financing of politics in Australia is an opaque affair," the foundation's corporate campaign manager, Jolene Elberth, said.
READ MORE:
The electoral commission's data dump shows tech billionaires, fossil fuel companies, consultants, gambling interests and a former ACT Greens MLA helped bankroll political campaigns in 2022.
Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquar, together with Mr Cannon-Brookes' green energy fund Boundless, donated a combined $3.83 million to Climate 200.
The big four consultancy firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young - made more than $615,000 worth of donations to the major parties.
The conservation foundation's analysis found that interests linked to the fossil fuel industry donated more than $2.3 million to the major parties - $1.4 million to Labor and over $900,000 to the Coalition.
Former Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur, who retired from politics ahead of the 2020 ACT election, made five donations to the Greens' federal campaign totaling $126,500.
The biggest single donation to Labor was $1.5 million from Mr Pratt, who also donated more than $1.5 to the Liberal Party over the course of the financial year.
Unions also made a significant contribution to Labor's successful campaign. The CFMEU and Electrical Trades Union donated a combined $2 million.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.