Clive Palmer pumps almost $117m into UAP in election year

Clive Palmer pumped more than $110 million into his United Australia Party in lead up to the federal election, which yielded just one Senate seat for the mining magnate's group.
Mr Palmer's Mineralogy donated just under $117 million in total to the UAP in the past financial year, according to the latest annual donations data from the Australian Electoral Commission.
Mineralogy was easily the largest political donor in 2021-22, with the billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt the next largest at $3.92 million.
Simon Holmes a Court's fundraising vehicle Climate 200 donated $1.8 million to political parties, including $856,000 pumped to David Pocock's campaign.
Figures released last year revealed Climate 200 had also poured millions into the campaigns of teal independents such as Allegra Spender and Monique Ryan.
Mr Palmer's contributions in 2021-22 eclipsed the $83 million he splashed out in the 2019 federal election year, which came to nothing as United Australia Party failed to win a seat in either house of Parliament.
He was slightly more successful in 2022, with Victorian Ralph Babet winning a seat in the Senate.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
