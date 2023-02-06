In a Kitchen Garden column on October 25, we offered readers five packets of Yates baby carrots. In a trough on a table outside my office window, I sowed 12 seeds, covered them with a wooden plank and kept them moist. They all germinated. When the tops were feathery lush and green, they were eaten right down. I covered the trough with a wire rack. Four weeks later the fronds were eaten down, twice, to the top of the wire. So I pulled two baby carrots, oh so sweet, and am persevering with the remaining few.