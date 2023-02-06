In a Kitchen Garden column on October 25, we offered readers five packets of Yates baby carrots. In a trough on a table outside my office window, I sowed 12 seeds, covered them with a wooden plank and kept them moist. They all germinated. When the tops were feathery lush and green, they were eaten right down. I covered the trough with a wire rack. Four weeks later the fronds were eaten down, twice, to the top of the wire. So I pulled two baby carrots, oh so sweet, and am persevering with the remaining few.
The annual grow-and-cook gathering was held on the weekend at former Canberran Michael Fawcett's home in Sydney. Former Food and Wine editor Kirsten Lawson won the Melon Jam Rocks jacket last year when the plant choice was rockmelon. But she is not the only Canberran who enters.
This season's theme is carrot cake (made with homegrown carrots) and coffee day. All cooks get a ticket in a raffle with the prize being an apron. The maker, designer Carolyn Donovan, says it was a tough project because the high-quality "beautiful cake-like coloured apron" has many pockets and seams, and she had to find a flat smooth surface on which to paint.
One entrant, Juhi King, asked Michael if it had to be a cake as she was making a halwa. That interested me.
Juhi says, "Growing up in India in a middle-class family, carrot halwa was the go-to dessert every winter. In Delhi when it was freezing in December, my three older sisters, my mother and I got together and grated kilos of fresh red carrots." It resulted in a bit of finger grating too.
"It was the same recipe every year that my grandmother passed on to my mother ... We would enjoy it for dessert or high tea with savoury snacks. Sweet had to come with savoury to enjoy the perfect marriage of flavours." The recipe follows.
Juhi cannot get red carrots in Sydney where she now lives so uses orange carrots. She said it was a fast dash to get carrots from the local shop and Michael's carrot patch as her carrots "didn't make it".
As well as the carrot seeds I gave 15 kitchen gardeners a dozen seeds of Yates dwarf bean tricolour mix. These have been a great success, with green, gold and purple beans which matured in eight weeks from sowing.
The first person to declare a harvest was Dr Bean of Griffith and he, like several other growers including Robyn of Mawson and Teresa of Red Hill, sent photos of their rainbow mix of pickings. I told Robyn that my beans were surrounded by black netting and wire and that the pot area looked like Alcatraz. She replied to say, "I did a garden tour of Alcatraz in 2019. Fabulous garden patches around The Rock."
Louise of Curtin is sharing her beans with a family of six next door. She will also make bean relish for future Marymead garage sales (the next one is on February 18).
How surprising to see a hand-painted carved woodblock called Compost 1994 in the Cressida Campbell exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia. The artist's note beside the work said it was her mother's plastic ice cream container which she had used for years. The gallery noted that the work was a bird's eye view of a white container holding colourful food scraps destined for the compost which '"eludes the decay of time".
By coincidence, for a decade, I have used a square blue plastic Blue Ribbon vanilla ice cream container in which I place daily kitchen vegetable peelings to carry to my compost containers.
Stickers on the container read "Every family needs a farmer" and the other, adorned with a quirky cute pink worm eating a leaf, says "reduce.re-use.recycle with compost".
Meanwhile, the president of Canberra City Farm in Fyshwick, John Peters, says they have taken delivery of a solar-powered composter (known as an On-Site Composting Apparatus or OSCA). With the help of a regular volunteer and ex-air force electrical engineer/mechanic, it is working and fully functional.
They are setting up an OSCA User Group. It seems that only about 10 OSCAs were manufactured using Australian components.
Slow-cook equal amounts of grated carrots and milk in a heavy bottom pan, and when the milk is about 80 per cent evaporated. Add a third of the carrots' weight in ghee and sugar. Continue to slow cook until it all slides off the pan with no milk left. Garnish with flaked, roasted almonds, cashews and small brown raisins.
