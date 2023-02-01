Have you spotted her on your regular bridge-to-bridge walk on Lake Burley Griffin?
Butter-yellow, framed by gum trees, her hair suggesting something traditional until, upon closer inspection, she is, surprisingly, wearing a jumpsuit and boots. Her pose is a little tentative up top; confident, sound and rooted to the ground at the bottom.
The first in the Art Makers commission series, Linda Marrinon's Woman in jumpsuit has been installed in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden until September.
Standing at over three metres tall, the sculpture is an intriguing and commanding presence beside the shore of Lake Burley Griffin, a little closer to the footpath than other sculptures, but not quite enough to cross into National Capital Authority territory.
The work is cast in coloured bronze, with hand-painted additions, to "emulate Marrinon's characteristic medium of delicate painted plaster".
The gallery partnered with Art Makers to commission three major, large-scale sculptures by women artists for the Sculpture Garden, each piece displayed for a year.
Marrinon is from Melbourne. Works by Janet Fieldhouse will follow later this year and Bharti Kher next.
Art Makers is a funding and investment scheme that helps artists realise ambitious works.
Make sure you catch Woman in jumpsuit before she leaves the lake.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
