The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Linda Marrinon's 'Woman in jumpsuit' is Canberra's new lady of the lake

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Marrinon with her sculpture Woman in jumpsuit by Lake Burley Griffin. Picture courtesy of Linda Marrinon and Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery.

Have you spotted her on your regular bridge-to-bridge walk on Lake Burley Griffin?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.