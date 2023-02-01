A Hawk 127 Lead-in Fighter from No. 76 Squadron and a Pilatus PC-21 from No. 4 Squadron will visit Canberra Airport on Thursday.
The Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter will arrive at approximately 10am on Thursday.
The Pilatus PC-21 will arrive at approximately noon on Thursday.
But be aware, the flying could be cancelled at short-notice due to air traffic control requirements, weather or operational availability.
Both aircraft, flying from RAAF Base Williamtown, near Newcastle, are used for training pilots.
