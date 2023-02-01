The Canberra Times
RAAF Hawk 127 Lead-in Fighter and Pilatus PC-21 coming to Canberra Airport

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:20pm
A Hawk 127 lead in fighter (A27-10) on the way to Evans Head Air Weapons Range in northern NSW. Picture by Sgt David Gibbs

A Hawk 127 Lead-in Fighter from No. 76 Squadron and a Pilatus PC-21 from No. 4 Squadron will visit Canberra Airport on Thursday.

