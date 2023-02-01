The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: February 2, 1981

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
February 2 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 2, 1981

Before the nation's shock at the sandpaper scandal in the men's Australian Cricket team in 2018, on this day in 1981 The Canberra Times reported on the now very infamous underarm bowling scandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.