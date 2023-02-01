Times Past: February 2, 1981

Before the nation's shock at the sandpaper scandal in the men's Australian Cricket team in 2018, on this day in 1981 The Canberra Times reported on the now very infamous underarm bowling scandal.
It was the third game out of five and the captain of the men's cricket team at the time, Greg Chappell, ordered his brother Trevor Chappell to perform an underarm bowl to the last ball of the day to New Zealand batsman Brian McKechnie. In the report Greg said that he told his brother to do it, he also told the umpire Don Weser the intention who then informed batsman McKechnie.
"It was a spur-of-the-moment decision and I was mindful of what I was doing," Greg Chappell said. "I thought there was a chance of McKechnie hitting a six to tie the game and I had no intention of finding out whether he could".
He was asked if it was fair play he said, "It is within the rules of the game - it is fair play".
New Zealand captain Geoff Howarth said, "Morally it is not in the spirit of the game but as it is a legal thing, you have to accept it - which I don't.
"I didn't anticipate what happened. It is something that is banned in England but apparently here it is a fair delivery provided it is done by notifying the right channels. But it is definitely wrong in the spirit of the game".
This was a sentiment that was reverberated through all fans and players of cricket. All channels of communication both in Australia and over the ditch in New Zealand exploded with one caller in New Zealand feeling so strongly they wanted to declare war on Australia.
There were calls to the hotel that the New Zealand team were staying from Aussie fans wishing to apologise. Others called The Sydney Morning Herald claiming they would never watch another game of cricket while Greg Chappell was the captain.
The events of the day shaped Australia and created a "where were you ?" moment.
