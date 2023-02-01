The death of Will Steffen was a sad day for the planet earth

The death of earth systems scientist Professor Will Steffen is a tragedy not just for Canberra but also the nation and whole world.
He was a true leader in his field, particularly in the area of climate science. Long before climate change became a mainstream issue he was warning of its potential dangers.
In the past decade he has been a driving force in the ANU Climate Institute, Climate Commission (disbanded by Tony Abbott, only to be resurrected as the crowd-funded Climate Council), the Antarctic Science Advisory Committee, the Canberra Urban and Regional Futures (CURF) initiative and the ACT Climate Change Council.
At an international level, he was working on the concept of the Anthropocene with Paul Crutzen.
Will was a great communicator, making difficult concepts understandable, such as the nine planetary boundaries. He was down to earth and amiable, always willing to accept an invitation to speak if he was free.
In March last year, he addressed the Fenner Conference on Environment at ANU's Shine Dome, warning that we are crossing even more of these boundaries.
His loss is immeasurable. Canberra has lost a citizen of the highest calibre.
Ian Pilsner (Letters, January 30) wrote of Jim Molan's "battle with cancer" as if it was a virtue. I wish people would stop using this phrase.
I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019 and have now reached the end of the treatments that are available. Cancer is a disease, not a battle and I have survived this long because I live in a society that supports taxpayer-funded health care.
All the treatments have been provided at taxpayers' expense and the care at the Canberra Cancer Centre has been exemplary. That said, I did have to travel for surgery because Canberra does not have a gynaecological oncology surgical unit.
The phrase "battle with cancer" suggests some sort of character reference. Getting cancer and dying of cancer has nothing to do with your character. You do what is recommended and try to keep as well as you can given the circumstances.
You can't "defeat the enemy" on your own. If you are lucky there might be treatments that do this for you. When I die I hope people won't think I failed because I didn't fight hard enough.
I have written to our federal health minister asking him to make a big increase to the federal subsidy for GP services as soon as possible.
I think that the fundamentals of such GP funding should be changed so that they are based on the number of people who are kept healthy rather than on the number of servicing occasions provided by doctors.
This is important because the ultimate aim of health services should be to support our healthy living using the most effective treatments possible.
The current funding approach would seem to reward each treatment event. This might be seen by some as an incentive to keep patients coming back for more treatment.
My current GP service (Watson Medical Centre) has maintained some bulk billing for as long as possible. It deserves much more financial support to extend and dignify its splendid work.
GPs can help to build communities from the ground up, removing pressure from hospitals and police. With the introduction of voluntary assisted dying, their knowledge and skills in community care will become still more important.
Following a great day at the Red Hot Summer Tour we began our journey home on Sunday evening.
The Clyde was chaotic; bumper to bumper traffic, often at a standstill. We were at a standstill more often than other vehicles because our Land Rover overheated three times.
While we were hot and thirsty despite the constant drizzling rain a man towing a boat stopped and asked us if we would like some water; "yes please" we replied.
Before we knew it, he was clambering into his boat and gathering several bottles of lovely chilled water.
It was a very humbling experience. I would like to give a big "shout out" to this kind and generous soul.
Encourage people to practice random acts of kindness; it's a win-win.
It's not surprising the ACT has the lowest percentage of magistrate court decisions resulting in a guilty outcome.
And don't get me started on the absurd numbers of successful bail applications in serious matters from the same courts.
The ACT chief police officer wants more police on the streets. Good luck with that.
What sensible person would want to join knowing they cannot rely on the support of the magistrate's court when a person appears on a serious matter?
A policeman's lot is not a happy one, especially in the ACT.
Congratulations on your editorial speaking up for the millions of Australians whose hardship is being compounded by interest rate rises. ("More pain for borrowers and the poor as rate hike nears", canberratimes.com.au, January 28).
Too few are challenging the orthodoxy underpinning this poisonous monetarism. We are told we must choose between ongoing high inflation or interest rate rises. However, this blinkered view only prevails if we ignore the root cause of the inflation problem; the exorbitant price of land.
High land prices feed into the cost of all production and create an array of inefficiencies. The debate between representatives of labour and capital over whether it is corporate profits or nominal wage rises that are fuelling the cost of living crisis (in addition to international factors) largely misses the point.
Labour and capital need to unite to build a new cooperative economic system, eliminating the unjust advantages attributable to the private appropriation of land values.
By collecting the rent of land for public revenue, whilst maintaining both public services and security of tenure for enterprise and housing the government could free both labour and authentic capital investment from taxation. This would make land universally affordable, progressively reduce the cost of living and remove any possible need for high interest rates.
So Ian Morrison's solution (Letters, January 25) to the problems in Northern Territory communities is for another set of paternalistically imposed regulations upon Indigenous people who he presumes are incapable of self-determination.
No one, to my knowledge, on the Labor side has ever suggested that community buy-in will solve all the problems, but at least these woke folk (and I use the term in a good way) are awake to the fact that you can't solve the problems without community buy in.
It's a failure to understand that which is currently undermining the campaign for an Indigenous Voice.
I refer to my letter of Tuesday, January 24, regarding the blot on the Manuka landscape which is the Capitol Theatre development.
Following my representations, via Access Canberra, regarding the old barriers blocking the footpath, remnants of the long defunct bakery, I had a phone call early on the Monday morning from a very helpful gentleman from ACT City Services.
After a brief conversation he agreed to take action on this issue.
By Tuesday lunch time the barriers were completely removed.
Now how about getting moving on the demolition of the old theatre and starting the new construction so this eyesore doesn't continue for even more years.
I recently received a postcard from Liberal MLAs Peter Cain and Elizabeth Kikkert urging me to sign a petition against drug law reforms in the ACT.
I was disappointed.
Surely they can see the benefits of treating substance use as a health issue and not a criminal one.
I attended the 27th annual remembrance ceremony held by the Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform last October and saw Peter Cain there.
Apparently he didn't pay attention to the stories of people lost to substance use as a result of their fear of prosecution.
That said, I do agree with them about properly resourcing ACT policing and investing in in drug treatment services.
I support government's decision to view drug abuse as a health issue, not a law and order one.
Nicholas Stuart ("No matter how painful, the Ukraine war needs to be resolved", canberratimes.com.au, January 30) says Ukraine should try to capture Crimea by attacking along the Baltic coast. A look at the map shows that this would be a very tricky exercise.
In case someone in the AFP reads The Canberra Times I wish to report a gentleman who has taken to parking his car near my home apparently to take illicit substances. I figured this page might get a faster response than what I've tried so far - calling 131 444 and submitting an online report to Crimestoppers.
Senator McKim has referred to the "obscene amount" to be paid to a US private prison company to run the Nauru detention centre. It is even more obscene that after so many years of incarcerations there are over 60 asylum seekers still suffering there.
David Wade (Letters, January 30) is off the mark by objecting that James Cook is invariably referred to as "Captain" James Cook. James Cook was the captain of the Endeavour. The proposal to change the name on all the Cook statues is as unwarranted as it is risible.
Mario Stivala (Letters, January 31) says about the Voice, "If you are unsure or just don't know, then vote no". Mario clearly also subscribes to its companion adage, "Ignorance is bliss".
I just received my ACT Government Your Region Tuggeranong newsletter which boasts about investment in our roads just a few months after the government redirected $90 million dollars of federal funds that were previously allocated for Tuggeranong roads. Just how short does Mr Barr think our attention span actually is?
Phil O'Brien (Letters, January 30) moans about people "denigrating" Australia. As a fellow British migrant, I too am glad to call Australia home. But Australia is by no means perfect and without criticism there is no improvement. We need to do better. We could start by listening to the Voice.
Vale Will Steffen. I remember Will describing his plan to decarbonise the Australian power grid in 10 years. Must have been nearly five years ago, so we could have been halfway there except for the predominance of small greedy minds.
Indigenous groups were never nations. They were families, clans and tribes.
The auto subtitle technology on TV has to cope with a great variety of words and accents and often comes up with some funnies. "Bait men's coat" [Batsman is out] gets my award for the best this week.
