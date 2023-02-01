Comedy night at the Durham in Kingston

Six fabulous Canberra comedians will be taking to the stage on Thursday night at the Durham pub in Green Square in Kingston.
Chris Marlton, Jacquelyn Richards, Jeffrey Charles, Jeremy Smith, Patrick Vann and Sarah Stewart will be providing the laughs, alone with Caitlin Maggs as master of ceremonies.
It all starts at 8.30pm on Thursday and entry is free.
And if you want to see new comedians having a go and taking to the stage, The Durham's next open mic night is next Thursday, February 9 at 8.30pm.
