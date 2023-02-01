The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Comedy night at the Durham Comedy Club in Kingston

Updated February 1 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedy night at the Durham in Kingston

Six fabulous Canberra comedians will be taking to the stage on Thursday night at the Durham pub in Green Square in Kingston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.