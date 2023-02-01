The top 10 most affordable Canberra suburbs for buying a house

As Canberra faced its largest annual fall in house prices, prospective buyers saw a glimmer of hope for those entering the market.
The Domain House Price Report for the December quarter revealed Canberra had a 0.3 per cent fall quarter-on-quarter and a 6 per cent drop year-on-year with a median price of $1,095,587.
While this is just a minor drop, the September quarter also revealed house prices decreased by 5.8 per cent, together contributing to the largest annual fall Canberra has ever recorded.
Despite Canberra's house price remaining over $1 million, there are suburbs with a median lower than the capital's overall median house price, and we've collated the city's top 10 most affordable suburbs.
Sitting as the most affordable suburb in Canberra is Richardson, with a median house price of $796,500.
Richardson offers options for all buyers, like this home featuring a light-filled living room leading through to a modern kitchen and dining area, and creating a lively space for the whole family to enjoy.
Auction: 1.30pm, March 11
Agent: Belle Property Canberra, Alexander Anlezark 0403 221 667
Following Richardson as the second most affordable suburb is Moncrieff, with a median house price of $805,000.
This four-bedroom home has an eye-catching flower-patterned wall that greets onlookers from their first step inside the front door.
Auction: 10.30am, February 4
Agent: Impact Properties, Shaun Iqbal 0416 135 270
Coming in at number three is MacGregor with a median price of $810,000.
With quintessential '70s style split-level living, this MacGregor home maintains its retro charm while still living in the modern era.
Auction: 11.30am, February 4
Agent: Independent Belconnen, Fiona Murray 0409 582 102
With an annual increase of 14.2 per cent year-on-year, Banks is tied as the fourth most affordable Canberra suburb with a median house price of $825,000.
Perfect for downsizers or first-time buyers, this Banks home is walk-in ready, with four spacious bedrooms and separate living areas.
Price guide: $759,000+
Private sale
Agent: The Property Collective, Sean Hegan 0431 158 330
The suburb of Latham falls in line with Banks, both having a median house price of $825,000.
This recently renovated home in Latham is a joy to behold and is even easier to call home thanks to its open living, dining and kitchen area.
Price guide: $769,000+
Private sale
Agent: Irwin Property, Greg Amos 0432 365 184
Not far from Latham is the sixth most affordable suburb in Canberra. Holt has a median house price of $830,000 and increased by 12.9 per cent year-on-year.
Located near easy-to-access walking and mountain biking trails, this Holt home will suit any buyer looking to keep fit and connected with the natural environment around them.
Auction: 6pm, February 1
Agent: Carter and Co Agents, Keeley Gillespie 0426 266 226
Ngunnawal recorded a median house price of $840,000 coming in as Canberra's seventh most affordable suburb.
This Ngunnawal property is a prime example of the suburb's convenience and central location, being just minutes away from amenities, including Gungahlin College and Gungahlin Marketplace.
Auction: 10am, February 11
Agent: HIVE Property, Bree Prince 0450 566 150
Coming next is Chisholm, with a median house price of $843,500.
Not only will you live among amenities that will make life that much more simple, but this Chisholm property will also be turning heads with its beautifully manicured front yard.
Price guide: $810,000
Private sale
Agent: Luton Property Manuka, Shane Hughes 0430 538 638
It may come as a surprise to some that one of Canberra's newest suburbs fits into the top 10 most affordable. Coombs has a median house price of $860,500.
Perfectly designed for a small family, this Coombs home will allow your children to grow just as the suburb around you does.
Price guide: $750,000+
Private sale
Agent: Homeplus Property Group, Luna Moon 0411 017 840
Rounding out the top 10 most affordable suburbs in Canberra is Evatt, recording a median house price of $861,500.
With an ample backyard for whatever your purpose, this family home will make living each and every day just so easy.
Price guide: $740,000-$790,000
Private sale
Agent: Belle Property Canberra, Bree Currall 0410 633 247
