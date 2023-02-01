The Canberra Times
Lehrmann case political interference claims should be probed

By The Canberra Times
February 2 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Karleen Minney

The failure by the ACT government to put allegations of political interference in the Bruce Lehrmann case front and centre in the inquiry into the aborted trial is disappointing on many levels.

