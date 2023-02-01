The failure by the ACT government to put allegations of political interference in the Bruce Lehrmann case front and centre in the inquiry into the aborted trial is disappointing on many levels.
While the actions of the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions and ACT Policing officials involved in the case are going to go under the microscope their respective claims that there had been political interference seem to have been swept aside as only of peripheral interest.
When questioned about the failure to focus on the allegations, which raise serious questions about the administration of justice in the ACT, Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said that wasn't necessary.
He was of the view that including possible motives for alleged inappropriate conduct by either the DPP, AFP investigating officers or the Victims of Crime Commissioner in the terms of reference would permit inquiry head Walter Sofronoff to investigate political interference claims if he wished to.
"It [the inquiry] will focus on whether the criminal justice officials involved performed their duties with appropriate rigour, impartiality, and independence," Mr Rattenbury said.
"It's important for our community to have confidence that people are doing their role appropriately."
Given nobody could argue with that last statement, one has to ask why the Attorney-General's own department - and potentially interested federal and territory politicians - aren't under specific scrutiny.
Isn't it important the community can be confident they are are "doing their roles appropriately" as well?
Both the DPP and ACT Policing are answerable to the Attorney-General, who initially attempted to play down reports of a serious rift between the two when they first became apparent after the trial was abandoned.
The case itself was highly politicised long before it went to court. The allegations of rape, and that former federal government ministers and senior staff had mishandled the incident, were made on national television before a police complaint was lodged.
Members of the community are well within their rights, given the high level of public interest in what happened and whether or not former ministers and staff reacted properly to Brittany Higgins' initial claims, to know who said what to whom at any specific time up until the trial was abandoned.
The fact that by ACT standards a great deal of time and money was devoted to an investigation and then a trial that eventually yielded no conclusive results is also worthy of consideration.
That said, it is important to remember the decision to abort the original trial was the only course of action open to the court following serious misconduct by a jury member.
While, quite rightly, the issue of juror misconduct has been excluded from the inquiry by Mr Sofronoff as a separate matter, it will be subject to a subsequent investigation.
Mr Sofronoff will bring significant credibility and gravitas to the inquiry despite the limited terms of reference he will be working under.
A former Queensland solicitor-general, he rose to national prominence in 2022 while conducting the inquiry into DNA testing in his home state.
His forensic and investigative skills appear to be above reproach. Given this, there is good reason to believe the inquiry head will vigorously pursue lines of investigation regardless of how embarrassing they may be for some.
It is also to be hoped that when the inquiry begins its hearings are held in public wherever practicable. The people have a right to know what happened here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.