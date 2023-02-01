Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich fears "somebody will get hurt" as the club seeks medical advice on a playing group reeling from a shift in the searing summer heat.
Calls are mounting for the Australian Professional Leagues to avoid afternoon kick-off timeslots in the summer heat as Professional Footballers Australia seeks a meeting with A-League officials to aid player safety.
Canberra duo Vesna Milivojevic and Hayley Taylor-Young conceded it could take days to recover from their game against Western United last weekend - and it wasn't just the 5-0 scoreline hurting the squad.
Clubs are desperate to avoid more instances in which they could be forced to play in 35 degree-heat, but the APL says broadcast requirements and stadium availability have competition officials in a bind when it comes to determining kick-off times.
For now, United are left seeking advice from club doctors on how to approach the week at training ahead of a clash with the Newcastle Jets in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.
"We're still monitoring some of the players. Without a doubt, heatstroke is a thing that can fatigue you and stay with you for a while. We're getting some medical advice on a couple of them," Popovich said.
"It is about management. What do we do moving forward with that, I don't really have the answers. People above me who are higher ranking than me make those decisions. Hopefully we can learn from them.
"My fear for it is somebody will get hurt. We've got the football cliches where people say it's the same for both teams and those sorts of things, that's all well and good but the reality of it is we still have a duty of care to offer to our players and the welfare of people."
Canberra's 5-0 loss to the league leaders marked their second five-goal defeat in as many weeks. The first came against the competition's lowest-ranked side in Wellington.
Ever the optimist, even Popovich concedes "a few choice words" were necessary at half-time as Canberra slumped to a 5-0 deficit inside the opening half before an improved second stanza.
But Popovich is refusing to give up hopes of securing a finals berth, with Canberra seven points outside the top four with eight games remaining.
"That's 24 points up for grabs. If we take the majority of those, I can't see why we wouldn't be in the top four come the end of the season," Popovich said.
Canberra's Grace Maher has implored her teammates to remember how it feels to concede 10 unanswered goals in two weeks as they look to bounce back.
"We really did some soul searching this week, we got in together and found out what makes us tick and what's going to bring us back together," Maher said.
"I can say that after that chat and the first training back, it felt like the losses were behind us. We were focusing on what we were good at, and there was just a real buzz around the team.
"We're professional footballers, that wasn't good enough [in the first half against Western United]. We came out in the second half and showed a little bit more of what we're capable of but still not hitting the mark. We don't want to be in that position ever again this season so we will remember how that feels."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
