Wayward Strand is a uniquely Aussie interactive story for those curious about video games

By Laura Carolina Corrigan
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
The graphics are watercolour with a muted palette that compliments the olives and rusts of the Aussie bush. Picture supplied

I devour movies, books and TV series. I'm obsessed with stories - with living different perspectives, escaping into new worlds. But video games were never on my radar until lonely lockdown nights had me looking for something new. When I used to think of video games I thought - impartially - of first person shooters or racing games. But then I discovered the indie world of narrative games - short, sweet, interactive stories. I lack the hand-eye coordination for mainstream games but these simple walkthroughs, propelled by dialogue trees, had me hooked - they're movies where I'm the star. And a notable stand out was last year's Wayward Strand - an all Aussie game featuring familiar Aussie voices in the cast, including the legendary Michael Caton.

