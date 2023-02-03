I devour movies, books and TV series. I'm obsessed with stories - with living different perspectives, escaping into new worlds. But video games were never on my radar until lonely lockdown nights had me looking for something new. When I used to think of video games I thought - impartially - of first person shooters or racing games. But then I discovered the indie world of narrative games - short, sweet, interactive stories. I lack the hand-eye coordination for mainstream games but these simple walkthroughs, propelled by dialogue trees, had me hooked - they're movies where I'm the star. And a notable stand out was last year's Wayward Strand - an all Aussie game featuring familiar Aussie voices in the cast, including the legendary Michael Caton.
Even if you've never played a video game before in your life, Wayward Strand's curious interactive narrative will delight any lover of stories. And its watercolour graphics that capture the dusty, soft light of rural Australia will romance any aesthete. So boot up your laptop or borrow the kids' console and give a different kind of storytelling a go.
You are Casey, a 14-year-old journalist in training. That purgatory age when you're determined to prove something while also very unsure of yourself. Most importantly you're curious. It's the summer of 1978 and you've been dragged along to your mum's work. She's an overworked (of course) head nurse at a hospital and aged care facility. But the strange thing about this hospital is it's housed in an old airship that washed up (drifted in?) off the coast of regional Victoria.
That's the preface of the Australian-made indie game Wayward Strand. A beautiful, soothing game from Melbourne studio Ghost Pattern. The game is slow-paced, yet you can finish it in one sitting. There's no real objective: you're driven by your curiosity, an article for the school paper, and the job assigned to you by your mum - keep the old folks company (and stay out of her way).
The game mechanics are simple, you walk around the wards of the airship and select activities - sit down, ask a question - and pick dialogue options.
As you wander the halls you glean snippets of stories - the backgrounds of the eclectic bunch of residents, the mysterious history of the airship - but whichever thread you follow is entirely up to you.
What's curious about Wayward Strand is that time passes around you, for everyone, no matter which narrative you choose to interact with. There are dozens of characters with their own timelines. The goings-on of the airship are ethereal, but there's no sense of urgency or FOMO.
As you move from room to room, or decide what soup to order for lunch, you are immersed in a soundscape of Australian birds, waves and shimmering acoustic music by Melbourne-based composer and sound designer Maize Wallin. (It's so relaxing I regularly put the soundtrack on while I work).
The game's aesthetic is a bit Gothic, a bit steampunk but also very obviously Australiana. The graphics are hand-drawn, watercolour with a muted palette that compliments the olives and rusts of the Aussie bush.
The characters you meet are original and three dimensional (well, not literally). There's Neil Avery, a patient of the airborne hospital - voiced by The Castle's Michael Caton - who's a philosophising writer keen to mentor you. The tooth-achingly sweet Ida Vaughn - voiced by Anne Charleston better known as Madge from Neighbours. There's also Ted the gondola operator, a local Aboriginal teen - voiced by Bunurong man Shane Clayton - who shows you the hidden nooks of the ship. But these are just some people I spent time with. Each player's journey is their personal story.
At the end of the three days' work experience - about 4 hours of gameplay - I've learnt so much about the characters, yet there are still so many loose ends. It's a game you could play again and again to follow different paths. But that also isn't the point. It is just a beautiful place to spend some time with lovely, nuanced people.
A while ago I wrote about story-driven video games for people who don't play games and this fits the bill. It's a choose your own adventure painting that serenades you.
The game is available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch for about $30 - the price of a book or art exhibition.
