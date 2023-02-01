Be sure to head out Saturday night for an action-packed night of racing at the ACT Speedway at 600 Pialligo Avenue in Majura.
There will be racing from 5.30pm, spectator gates open at 4pm.
Tickets can be purchased via eventbite.com or will be for sale at the gate on Saturday. The link for tickets is here.
There will be a canteen and limited grandstand seating so spectators are welcome to bring their own chair. Racing continues until 10.30pm.
