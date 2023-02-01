The Canberra Times
Opinion

Gen Z, Millennials and scammers are killing off the humble phone call

By Saffron Howden
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whatever happened to the simple elegance of a phone call? Picture Shutterstock

In the dark ages of the 1980s and '90s telephone calls were like treats - rare, planned, hard-won and savoured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.