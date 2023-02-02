If you thought January turned on some spectacular fishing, wait until you see what February has in store.
One glance at the latest sea surface temperature charts should be more than enough to get blue water anglers excited.
The water off the coast is a very balmy 23 degrees right now - even warmer in patches.
This has brought the marlin on the bite, with other species like dolphin fish and yellowfin tuna joining in.
More than 80 marlin were tagged and released during last weekend's Bermagui tournament. Dolphin fish, tuna and sharks were also reported.
With a finger of 25-26 degree water making its way south of Sydney as we speak, game fishing could go to another level this month. You might need a bigger boat!
For those stuck on dry land, estuary fishing has settled into a typical late summer pattern, with a host of species on the bite.
Anglers won't have too much trouble rustling up a feed of flathead, bream and trevally in most systems. Lures and fresh bait are equally effective.
For excitement, try surface lures for bream and whiting. The topwater action is top notch at the moment and it's highly addictive, too!
Rain has freshened up the trout streams across the Monaro and Snowy Mountains.
These waterways have been alive with small browns and rainbows all summer and will continue to fish well for the foreseeable future. Dry flies and small lures are best.
Don't discount locations much closer to home. Creeks and rivers in the Brindabellas, not far from the city's outskirts, have been producing trout all summer.
You'll need to go off the beaten track, but the fish are definitely there.
