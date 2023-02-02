The Canberra Times
Professor Brian Schmidt to step down as vice-chancellor of the Australian National University

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 11:00am
The vice-chancellor of the Australian National University has announced he is leaving the post. He said he would return to being "a professor at this great university".

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

