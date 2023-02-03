Chris says: "We have had big bad corporations with us (or is that against us?) for a very long time. Think of the exploits of the various East India companies. There was some evidence of trickle down, but like all trickles that means not much inconsistently. There were, however, plenty of examples of force down exploitation and cruelty. Jim Chalmers seems to be well credentialed and motivated to try to balance competing interests of capital and labour. There is a need to change so that once again governments and corporations work for the interests and needs of all. This time the corporations need to pay what they ought to maintain the environmental, social and economic fabric of our existence."