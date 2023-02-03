This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Her hand, gripping mine, was warm and clammy. Her breath was hot, her face flushed, her chest rising and falling with each rapid heartbeat. When she caught me stealing a sideways glance she smiled seductively. Then she leaned in, eyes closed, and slowly parted her full, fleshy lips.
A gunfight suddenly broke out in front of us. Bodies hit the ground. Bullets squealed and thumped into flesh. Geysers of blood squirted into the sky. We didn't care. I swallowed nervously. Our lips locked. For a brief moment we were oblivious to the carnage, its sound and fury muffled by our clumsy and urgent slobbering.
My first awkward teenage kiss took place at the movies. Where else? It was an adolescent ritual played out countless times around the world throughout much of the 20th century. Cinemas were our cathedrals back then, safe havens offering temporary respite from the real world. Anything seemed possible when that curtain opened, those lights went out and the room filled with reverential silence.
But now it's impossible to imagine returning to a movie theatre. I went back once last year and vowed never again.
The seats were uncomfortable. The obligatory heavy breather entered the near-empty theatre cloaked in a fog of dank body odour and sat directly in front of us. Someone's phone went off. Repeatedly. An already noisy group at the back auditioned as a polypropylene percussion band by constantly crinkling their chip bags. The place reeked of decay and indifference.
The romance was long gone. It was like revisiting your childhood bedroom and realising how much nostalgia polishes and buffs the past; widening the walls, raising the ceiling, erasing those nightly fears, even camouflaging that cringeworthy doona cover.
The cinema industry is dying, starved of big-budget releases, gutted by endless streaming services, upended by big-screen smart TVs and decimated by the pandemic. Global box office revenue was $A36 billion in 2022 - supposedly a comeback year - compared to $60 billion in 2019.
Theatres are closing around the world. Cineworld, the world's second-largest chain, filed for bankruptcy last year and has been closing screens ever since. WA's Grand Cinemas collapsed last year. The Chinese owner of Hoyts is said to be keen to offload it to potential buyers.
But something else has also changed. Going to the movies used to be a shared experience, a contributor to what sociologists call our social capital. Strangers laughed, shrieked and gasped together. They whistled and threw popcorn at canoodling couples. Film watching was a communal rite, a cooperative of disparate tribes gathering on neutral ground and leaving together, sometimes stunned, other times perplexed or gobsmacked by that unexpected plot twist.
The pandemic changed that, of course, replacing the wisdom of crowds with wariness. But there was already a growing rip in our social fabric exacerbated by social media, the world's most anti-social technology. Where once we gathered and collectively watched a fantasy on the big screen, we began peering alone into small screens, obsessed with the fantasy world of other people's lives.
But why bother mourning the death of the movie theatre, anyway?
Watching movies at home means not having to get dressed, dodging traffic, finding a park and standing in line to purchase a ticket - all to watch a film screening at a time chosen by someone else.
At home we can forgive self-indulgent directors and their three-hour-long movies by splitting them into watchable blocks. Their infuriating insistence on filming critical scenes in darkness can be overcome - almost - by adjusting the brightness of our 75-inch screens. Subtitles allow us to decipher the incoherent mumblings of the modern actor. The pause button allows toilet breaks. And we don't have to insert an intravenous drip into our arms to overcome the dehydrating effects of a theatre's salt-encrusted popcorn.
Cinemas are going the way of drive-ins and who misses those? Not my family. Nostalgia takes me back to an old Holden station wagon in the early 1970s. Inside: a young family staring rapturously through a bug-spattered windscreen at the big screen. Reality? Two frustrated adults in the front, three bored kids in the back who can't see a thing, a scratchy speaker attached to a rear window, one of the kids pinching his sister, another mystified because no one will explain why that car next to them is bouncing up and down with all its windows fogged and steamy.
No wonder the old man set land speed records on the way home. I did the same after leaving the cinema last year.
Trust me. There won't be a sequel.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Sworn off the movie theatre experience? Why? Or are you a dedicated movie fan who insists on watching films in a cinema? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- King Charles will not be featured on the new $5 banknote as a replacement for the late Queen's portrait. The new design will honour the history and culture of Indigenous Australians, but will take a number of years to be designed and printed, the Reserve Bank said.
- A scheme to expand the number of Pacific Islanders working in Australian industries such as agriculture and aged care has reached its target six months early. The October budget set out a plan for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme to reach 35,000 workers by June 2023. But the latest data shows the milestone was reached in December, an increase of 44 per cent in seven months.
- Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro's office effectively excluded Labor electorates from urgent bushfire recovery funding in an "inconsistent and poorly documented" Black Summer grants program. A report by the NSW Auditor-General, Margaret Crawford, revealed that though there was no designated role for the then National Party leader in handing out the grants, his office implemented a $1 million threshold for bushfire recovery projects, denying funding for anything less than that amount.
THEY SAID IT: "The movie theatre is never going away. If that is the case why are there still restaurants? People still have kitchens in their home." - Michael Moore
YOU SAID IT: Treasurer Jim Chalmers stirs up the big end of town in an essay calling for capitalism to collaborate with government in pursuit of better social outcomes.
Graham says: "Back in the 1960s I worked in menswear. Our markup on clothes was 40 per cent. (My neighbour, who worked in women's wear, told me their markup was 100 per cent.) The capitalist world should be able to control their industry through making adjustments to their profit margins and being fair to customers and their employees."
Marilyn is uncomfortable with huge CEO bonuses: "Great piece in Echidna on (the failed principle) of Reaganomics. While shareholders should receive some return for their investment, the balance has tilted dangerously in the direction of ludicrous rewards for the chieftains of businesses. Which CEO deserves multimillion salaries while their serfs and customers barely survive on mere thousands? Chalmers has at least started the conversation in Australia although he'll be fought tooth and nail by our own Australian oligarchs."
Chris says: "We have had big bad corporations with us (or is that against us?) for a very long time. Think of the exploits of the various East India companies. There was some evidence of trickle down, but like all trickles that means not much inconsistently. There were, however, plenty of examples of force down exploitation and cruelty. Jim Chalmers seems to be well credentialed and motivated to try to balance competing interests of capital and labour. There is a need to change so that once again governments and corporations work for the interests and needs of all. This time the corporations need to pay what they ought to maintain the environmental, social and economic fabric of our existence."
Sue is wary of economics: "A subject area full of theories that don't work, and the 'trickle down' theory is the worst. If you watch a drop of water run down a glass window, odds are it won't reach the bottom. The trail it leaves will run it out well before then. It is only when you turn the hose on full force that the bottom of the window actually gets wet and how often do you see the government, let alone big business, handing out money to that extent - unless it is for COVID relief to Qantas. That didn't trickle down either!"
Michael says: "Yes, big capitalism should have broader social requirements. Looking at the current wave of strikes and industrial action in the UK over long-term pay stagnation would suggest that trickle down economics has not worked. Will we get similar industrial action here? And what do the ultra capitalists say about corporate welfare, the government intervention bailouts to big financial firms after the GFC and the coronavirus lockdowns. Perhaps Milton Friedman should be forced to return his Nobel Prize."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
