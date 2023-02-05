Starting with the junior levels, it describes APS1 and APS2 as "virtually non-existent, but theoretically learning how to do things". While it's the APS3 level that "does things", and APS4 that "bravely tells people when things are not working", it's really APS6 work that involves running the country, the page says. A public servant at EL1 level "spends 90 per cent of the time in shock at how many things remain to be done, bravely tells people why doing things that way will not work", while at EL2 level they deal "with everyone else's feelings, opinions and brave complaints about the doing of the things".