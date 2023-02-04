The Canberra Times
Jackie French | A conspiracy of carrots

Jackie French
By Jackie French
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
Somehow, accidentally, I have the balance right with this year's carrots. Picture Getty Images

I do not have a good relationship with carrots. Despite more decades that I care to count growing the blasted things, I have never grown one that is anywhere as good looking as the least handsome carrot in the supermarket. My carrots are wrinkled, often a bit whiskery, and frequently obscene. If you don't know how a homegrown carrot can look obscene, let me add - delicately - that if a carrot root meets any obstacle as it grows, its root may fork into two carrot roots, so the top looks like a bloke with long green hair, and the second half is his two legs. Now, imagine just a bit more going on ...

Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

