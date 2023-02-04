Planting carrot seed again, and hoping that the wonder carrots might just crop for us again.



Slowly saying farewell to what has been the most magnificent season of agapanthus I have ever known. The Naked Ladies (Belladonna) begin to emerge as the aggies die down, and hopefully we will have another flush of dahlias and hydrangeas with this week of sunlight.



Envying a friend's rose bushes, the kind the grow leaves right to the ground and are covered in blooms. Anything like that we grow here just becomes a snack for the wallabies, who are already tubby. Our roses must grow tall and up a pole or tree, or not at all.



Trying to remember that next summer will be hot and dry, with a chance of thunderstorms, and I should not plant any more gorgeous shrubs like the perfectly round, silver-grey bushes of ornamental sage, or Californian tree poppies that give large, floppy, white blooms in our climate. I need blinkers every time I pass our local flower shop, or some new plant will lure me in. On the other hand, if you are on town water, there are new and splendid varieties of all kinds of flowers every year, most of which won't be propagated again for a decade or so, if ever, as even more new ones appear, so buy any plant you fall in love with now, or you may not meet it again.



Telling myself that, as we have seen no sign of fruit fly, I don't need to put exclusion bags over the Jonathon apples, my favourites, which will be ripe in a few weeks' time, or over the boring looking, green-fuzzed Golden Queen peaches which ripen in March and are the best peach ever bred, deep-orange fleshed and meaty, which is saying a lot. I am almost certainly deluded about the fruit fly - there is a lot of fallen fruit around where they may breed. Do as I say, not do as I do, and enclose your fruit and tomatoes in anti-fruit-fly bags or nets.

