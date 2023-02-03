The Canberra Times
Government has no plans for means testing in the NDIS: Bill Shorten's office

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The federal government has ruled out means testing in the NDIS after the International Monetary Fund floated the idea to help tackle the scheme's surging costs.

