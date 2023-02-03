The federal government has ruled out means testing in the NDIS after the International Monetary Fund floated the idea to help tackle the scheme's surging costs.
A spokeswoman for NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said research had shown means testing was "unlikely to deliver any serious savings" to the scheme's cost.
She said Labor does, however, remain committed to curbing what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday described as the scheme's "extraordinary" rate of growth.
A surge in participant numbers and higher average payments are behind the ballooning costs of the NDIS, which is forecast to reach $50 billion in 2025-26.
It could cost as much as $115 billion and cater for more than one million people in a decade's time, under the most extreme forecast in the latest scheme actuary report.
The budget blowouts have fueled debate about whether major changes are needed to keep the scheme affordable and sustainable for future generations, including tightening eligibility.
The International Monetary Fund put the spotlight on the NDIS as part of its latest assessment of Australia.
The report said the NDIS needed to deliver more value for money and become more sustainable in order to limit "crowding out" other priority areas of government spending.
It suggested the major independent review underway into the NDIS consider measures including co-payments and means testing of participants.
Means testing involves using a person's income and assets to determine access to support.
It is a feature of Australia's welfare system, where people become ineligible for payments such as Jobseeker when their income exceeds a certain level.
But it has never been used in the NDIS after the Productivity Commission report which led to its creation strongly rejected the idea.
"It would be both inequitable and inefficient to exclude people from NDIS supports solely on the basis of income," the report said.
"It would be inefficient because high-income people still value insurance for catastrophic events, and would not be able to participate in the most efficient way of providing that insurance."
In a statement to The Canberra Times, Mr Shorten's office confirmed the government had no plans to introduce means testing in the NDIS.
His spokeswoman reaffirmed the government's commitment to curbing the scheme's growth in order to preserve it for future generations.
She said the NDIS review, which is being led by scheme architect Bruce Bonyhady and former top public servant Lisa Paul, was considering various options to protect the "sustainability and quality" of the disability safety net.
With the review not due to deliver its findings until October, the government is trying to recoup costs by fighting fraud and weeding out dodgy providers.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
