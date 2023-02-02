It's up to the government, not charities, to tackle poverty

It was disturbing to read in Kristin O'Connell's piece from the Antipoverty Centre "Labor's plan to fix poverty is nothing new" (January 31, p16) that a Labor government is planning to rely on charity and philanthropists to support those in poverty. Surely this needs to be addressed through government funded initiatives.
Ms O'Connell mentions problems generally which have occurred through social services privatisation. She adds in despair that "the welfare system is killing people''. There must be a case for the Government not to proceed with the proposed tax cuts to be able to boost social security.
The Canberra Times and other media have commented from time to time that politicians do not listen to the poor. There is a case for a Voice for the poor to the Parliament.
In her commentary "Labor's plan to fix poverty is nothing new" (January 31, p16) Kristin O'Connell made some wise comments.
These centre on the erratic and whimsical nature of philanthropy and the lack of an overarching plan. Government, with its multitude of "eyes, ears' and agencies", should co-ordinate the redistribute money to the most needy.
Centrelink's JobSeeker is already a means of wealth redistribution. But the JobSeeker payment is far too low. The $550 lump-sum increase should be restored and the regular payment increased to at least the $88 per day of the Henderson poverty line.
If the Albanese government were really serious about addressing poverty, unemployment, under-employment and a possible recession, that $88 should be phased up to about $100 a day over the next two years.
I refer to the recent Pialligo Avenue crash that puts three people in hospital.
Thank you Katy Gallagher for cutting the funds to improve the safety of Pialligo Avenue so the ACT can have a tram.
It has not been designated a notorious black spot for no reason. As a frequent user of this road I have witnessed several close calls and accidents, especially at the Sutton Road and Oaks Estate intersections.
Kristy McBain needs to stand up for the Eden-Monaro drivers who use this transit pathway.
David Littleproud's comments about Indigenous Australians needing more visits by MPs rather than a Voice to Parliament is an excellent example of what is wrong with the National Party's views on Indigenous Australians.
They see them as children for whom things need to be done by those who know better.
They completely discount the history of successful programs for Aboriginal people, across Australia developed by themselves. These included legal services, land rights councils and medical services.
To discount the proposal for a Voice designed by Aborigines in consultation with individuals and communities across Australia is to denigrate the undeniable capacity of Aboriginals to develop and implement ideas and programs that work for their people.
On January 25 The Canberra Times reported on the ACT Local Hero of the Year, Shamaruh Mirza, who helps migrant women struggling with their mental health. Whilst a heart-warming article, I must express disappointment with language used in relation to suicide.
It mentioned a Bangladeshi woman who "committed" suicide after being publicly humiliated by men.
Suicide was, once upon a time (in Australia), a criminal offence. However, Section 31A of the Crimes Act 1900, which deals with suicide and attempt to commit suicide was abrogated In Australia many years ago.
Can we please get with the times and correct our language when speaking or writing about suicide. Whilst it continues to be used stigmatisation and judgemental attitudes towards suicide will persist.
Users testify that ACT light rail stage one is popular and operating well. Surely it is logical to continue with the citywide system, sensitively and expeditiously, for long-term benefit.
The "optics" and permanence of trams makes them appealing and reassuring, and can justify the cost. Tramline "land-value-capture" property development needs to be carried out more sensitively.
Because the Central National Area is involved, the Civic-Woden tram surely needs to service as many national attractions as possible. The current Civic to Capital Hill section, via City Hill, and Commonwealth Avenue, doesn't do that; and critically, is mired in major planning, heritage, cultural-landscape, aesthetic, structural, time, traffic, and cost problems, many of them unresolvable.
With due substantial financial assistance from the Commonwealth, the Civic to Capital Hill tram route needs to change, and be expedited, to include, say, New Acton, the ANU, Acton Peninsula's attractions, Griffin's missing CNA lake crossing, Lennox Gardens North, Flynn Drive, Coronation Drive, Queen Victoria Terrace, Windsor Walk, and State Circle.
If stage 2a (Civic to Commonwealth Park) won't be stopped, then the tramline could leave Commonwealth Avenue at a stop just south of Parkes Way, and traverse the redeveloped Acton Foreshore, to ANU south, the Peninsula, and on, as outlined above.
Rush-hour "fast" inter-town trams could be catered for, with say, lay-bys.
I was saddened by the death of climate scientist and Canberran Will Steffen.
I knew him slightly and always found him ready to talk and discuss the existential risk we face from climate change.
He was a world leader on the science of climate change and popularised the scientific fact that human civilisation arose in the mild climatic Holocene period and that unless we deal seriously with climate change the planet will roll into the unliveable "hothouse earth" dimension.
I understand that he and some fellow ANU climate experts had, for a period, to be provided with on site security precautions because of threats from climate change deniers.
He was a brave man and a giant in the area of climate science.
The recent loss, and subsequent discovery, of a radioactive capsule in Western Australia is not an Australian first.
During World War II U 235 ore samples were sent via rail bag from the Mt Painter mine in South Australia to the Minerals Surveys Office in Alinga Street here in Canberra.
While I was researching the role of Australian uranium supplies in the Manhattan Project the files in the NAA revealed that one rail bag filled with samples was lost in transit.
What happen subsequently is not known.
Only two of the five sets of files remained.
There are 984,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. One third are under 15. This is in contrast to just 17.9 per cent for non Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
In 2020 Australian governments and the Coalition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peak organisations developed a national agreement on "closing the gap".
Some relevant statistics identified by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in a report on ATSI employment are:
1. The proportion of ATSI youth (15-24 years) who were in employment, education or training in 2016 was only 57 percent.
2. Attendance rates amongst ATSI high school students drops continually by school year to 72 percent in Year 10 (2019 data).
Do we need another Voice to tell us that the young need guidance?
The Voice Prime Minister Albanese should establish is one to inspire ATSI children towards better literacy and numeracy. Voices of the ATSI stars from his beloved Rabbitohs and other national football teams, and women such as Ash Barty, would command the desired attention.
Canberra's first permanent service electric bus ("Canberra's first electric bus zips into permanent service," January 26) may be good news for the climate.
When Stage 1 of light rail commenced, buses from the light rail route were reallocated to other services. Local ACT transport emissions reached an all-time high in 2020. Transport Canberra's bus emissions reached an all-time high in 2021.
In 2022 Transport Canberra's 460 government-subsidised buses caused 34,000 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent emissions.
If the newly-introduced electric bus replaces one of Transport Canberra's fossil-fuelled buses the ACT's greenhouse emissions will fall by about 74 tonnes per year.
After six weeks of holidays signs have been erected saying the only access to Fadden school will be resurfaced this Friday, February 3. If the purpose was to annoy the public then it is working.
It appears AUKUS is simply a way for us to pay for part of the US Pacific fleet. We ought to be doing our best to preserve our civilisation, not just continuing with practices which will destroy our future and waste our money.
Crispin Hull ("Stop with the confusion: this Voice is about recognition for Indigenous Australians", canberratimes.com.au, January 31) writes "whitefellas opposing the Voice are concerned it might give the blackfellas too much ... blackfellas opposing the Voice are concerned it will not give them enough". He forgets those who oppose the Voice because it would embed racial tiers of citizenry into the Constitution.
What a typically awful approach the local Libs have taken on the Voice. They are out of step with community sentiment and the views of their state counterparts. If Ms Lee thinks this will win them the next election she is demonstrating how badly her mob misjudges the ACT's support for progressive social justice policies.
I agree with Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, January 28) on the choice of Ms Brumfitt as Australian of the Year. There are far more worthy candidates including a plethora of nurses, police, fire fighters and ADF candidates. The loony left are in charge of the awards committee.
I agree with Greg Cornwell (Letters, January 30) on cancelling Australia Day. Let's go one step further and scrap the superfluous holiday that is the King's Birthday.
I liked Broelman's view: "We came, We saw, We talked about it" (cartoon, February 1). I would adding another sentence "We didn't take any action" to maintain tradition.
Like Gordon Fyfe (Letters, January 30) I have not solved the parking challenge of visiting National Capital Hospital. The latest ploy involves driving my car to Holder and taking a taxi the rest of the way. How much easier was my follow up treatment at the Icon Building in Belconnen where my parking slip was magically verified at the front desk.
With welcomes to country a burgeoning cottage industry and, at the same time, "invasion day" support on the rise there are shades of smoke and mirrors; some fire too.
The captains of industry, having flown into Davos in their private jets, mouthed false platitudes of concern for the billions their lust for profits condemn to abject penury.
