It's up to the government, not charities, to tackle poverty

By Letters to the Editor
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
Dr Jim Chalmers shouldn't be counting on the private sector to do the heavy lifting on poverty relief. Picture by Richard Crouch

It was disturbing to read in Kristin O'Connell's piece from the Antipoverty Centre "Labor's plan to fix poverty is nothing new" (January 31, p16) that a Labor government is planning to rely on charity and philanthropists to support those in poverty. Surely this needs to be addressed through government funded initiatives.

