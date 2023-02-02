Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows performing at Googfest on Saturday

Regional music event Googfest returns to Googong on Saturday after a five-year hiatus, with the starring act Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows.
It's all happening at Rockley Oval in Googong from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday.
The free community event includes live music throughout the day as well as on-site food vendors.
Other acts performing will be Chloe Kay and The Crusade, the Smooth Ops and The Faumuis.
Free buses will run on the day, including one leaving platform 1 at the Woden interchange at 4.30pm on Saturday direct to Googfest.
All the bus times for the festival are here.
