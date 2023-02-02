The Canberra Times
Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows performing at Googfest on Saturday

Updated February 2 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:33pm
Joe Camilleri - 74 and still rockin' it - is performing at Googfest in Googong with the Black Sorrows on Saturday. Picture supplied

Regional music event Googfest returns to Googong on Saturday after a five-year hiatus, with the starring act Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows.

